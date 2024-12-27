Rui Hachimura has an incredible car collection. Hachimura is a legitimate starting forward in the NBA. He currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, where the Japanese star helped the Lakers become the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Champions.

Prior to joining the Purple and Gold, Hachimura was drafted in the first round with the ninth-overall pick by the Washington Wizards in the 2019 NBA Draft. As a result, Hachimura became the first Japanese player to be a first-round draft pick.

He also became the first Asian player to be drafted in the lottery since Yi Jianlian of China. With the Wizards, Hachimura became an All-Rookie Second Team selection.

If he's not playing in the NBA, Hachimura represents Japan internationally in FIBA competitions. He has answered the call of national duty in several occasions, including the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, the 2019 FIBA World Cup, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and the 2024 Paris Olympics. It's safe to say that Hachimura is also the face of Japanese basketball.

Given Hachimura's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a NBA star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is a look at Rui Hachimura's incredible $255K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Hachimura has a net worth of around $12 million. Thanks to lucrative NBA paychecks coupled with various endorsement deals, the NBA In-Season Tournament Champion can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

In fact, the Japanese basketball star even owns a pair of luxury rides for his daily use. Although his garage has been limited to only two cars, unlike his NBA counterparts, Hachimura's car collection is still worth taking a gander at.

2. Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

For more photos, click here

The cheaper car in Hachimura's collection is a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, which is priced in the market at $35,000. The Wrangler Rubicon is a versatile SUV that's capable of thriving in the most unforgiving terrain thanks to its off-roading abilities.

As a result, the Wrangler Rubicon is an ideal pick for the Lakers star whenever he needs to go on long outdoor trips with his family or friends. Furthermore, Hachimura even posed with his Wrangler Rubicon for a G-Shock watch ad.

In terms of features, the Wrangler Rubicon boasts of a compact exterior design, as it's built to navigate the outdoors. Furthermore, this top-of-the-line SUV also features a solid interior that possesses some advanced technological amenities.

On top of leather seats, the NBA In-Season Tournament Champion should be able to enjoy a U-connect infotainment system and an LED lighting system.

The Wrangler Rubicon derives its power from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. In just less than seven seconds, this robust SUV can easily accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, it's capable of speeding up to 113 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

1. Lamborghini Urus

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for as much as $220,000, the more expensive car in Hachimura's collection is a Lamborghini Urus. This is a high-performance luxurious SUV, making it one of the highlights of the Lakers player's garage.

It's safe to say that the former All-Rookie Second Team player is a huge fan of lavish vehicles. In fact, Lakers fans should remember how he pulled up to the practice facility with this elite car.

Expand Tweet

The Urus provides the market with a SUV that features super-car qualities. This should allow Hachimura and his loved ones to roam around the city with style. Furthermore, the Urus is also capable of handling off-road situations, which make it an ideal vehicle for those long road trips that may require passing through some of the most difficult terrain and conditions.

Furthermore, this top-tier SUV should also provide enough leg room interior-wise while possessing sufficient cargo space. Thanks to its interior, the Urus provides comfort without sacrificing performance. In fact, the Urus is like a super car with the practicalities and benefits of a versatile SUV.

Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the Urus produces 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. This top-tier SUV relies on an eight-speed automatic transmission to peak at 190 mph. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of moving from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than three seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rui Hachimura's incredible $255K car collection.