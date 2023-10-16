Russell Westbrook is one of the best all-around players in NBA history. He is a former NBA MVP, a nine-time All-Star, and a nine-time All-NBA player. Westbrook was the first player since Oscar Robertson to average a triple-double during the regular season. In addition to this, Westbrook is also on the verge of becoming the only player in NBA history to accumulate at least 200 triple doubles in his career.

Given Westbrook's decorated basketball career, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a world class athlete like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Russell Westbrook's incredible $859K car collection.

While Westbrook is a star that wreaks havoc on NBA rims with thunderous dunks, he is a calm family man off the hardwood. But while Westbrook has three children together with Westbrook's wife, Nina Earl, the NBA star often travels with his private jet. However, that hasn't stopped him from owning a luxurious SUV in his garage, according to sources. But mainly traveling via private jet, it isn't surprising that the former MVP also splurged on a few sports cars and a sedan to fill up his car collection.

4. 2015 Mazda CX-9 Touring







Speaking of being a family man, the 2015 Mazda CX-9 Touring is perfect for anyone to drive his family around the city with plenty of space in the interior. Priced at $40,025, the SUV is retailed at a decent price that Westbrook can very well afford.

The 2015 Mazda CX-9 Touring is powered by a 2.5L Twin-Turbocharged I4 engine that allows it to have a 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft torque. Equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission, Westbrook's luxurious SUV should have no problems reaching a top speed of 132 mph. Although it is the cheapest car in Westbrook's garage, it probably holds a lot of family-related memories that the Los Angeles Clippers star cherishes.

3. 2017 Cadillac ATS-V







A luxurious sedan that is capable of showcasing peak performance, it isn't a surprise that the former NBA MVP fancied the car in the first place. Due to the car providing a comfortable driving experience within the city on top of a sleek design, it isn't surprising that Westbrook shelled out $68,790 to have the 2017 Cadillac ATS-V in his collection.

Powered by a 3.6L Twin-Turbocharged V6 engine, the 2017 Cadillac ATS-V is considered a super sedan for a reason. Westbrook's luxurious sedan can go as fast as 189 mph and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4 seconds. Given that Westbrook mostly resides in the busy streets of Los Angeles, the 2017 Cadillac ATS-V is certainly a perfect choice that'll allow the nine-time All-Star to get to places where he needs to be.

2. Lamborghini Huracan







A lot of people dream of owning a Lamborghini someday. Given that Westbrook has a net worth of $200 million and has plenty of spare money to spend, it isn't surprising that he added one to his collection. In fact, the former NBA MVP shelled out $248,295 to acquire the coveted Lamborghini Huracan. Staying true to the brand, the Lamborghini Huracan is one of the best sports cars in the market. It combines Lamborghini's signature design with peak performance that should easily stand out wherever Westbrook drives.

Equipped with a 5.2L Premium Unleaded V10 engine, it has 630 horsepower and 442 lb-ft torque. The Lamborghini Huracan is also capable of reaching a maximum speed of 193 mph. Furthermore, with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the super sports car has the ability to go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds. Like Westbrook, speed was made effortless. With the Huracan's features, it is easily one of the best vehicles in Westbrook's garage.

1. Lamborghini Aventador







For a lot of people, one Lamborghini is already enough to satisfy their desires. But for a successful NBA star like Westbrook, that doesn't seem to be the case. In fact, he has not only one, but a pair of Lamborghinis in his car collection. The nine-time All-NBA team player also has a Lamborghini Aventador, which retails for $501,953. With its expensive price tag, the Lamborghini Aventador is easily the most expensive car in Russell Westbrook's car collection.

But while Westbrook threw some huge cash for the sports car, he probably got his money's worth. The Lamborghini Aventador is one of the most coveted sports cars in the market. Powered by a 6.5L Naturally Aspirated V12 engine, it has 769 horsepower and 531 lb-ft torque. In addition to this, Westbrook can easily drive faster than most cars on the road with the Aventador capable of reaching a top speed of 221 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Russell Westbrook's incredible $859K car collection.