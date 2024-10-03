Steve Harvey is a popular host, having hosted Family Feud, The Steve Harvey Show, and the Miss Universe pageant. He is also a two-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated host. Given Harvey’s popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. Here’s Steve Harvey’s insane $2.1 million car collection, with photos.

Given that Harvey is a world-class host, it isn’t surprising that he has made a ton of money while doing so. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harvey has a net worth of around $200 million. With extra money to spare, Harvey has used it to invest in some of his dream cars to fill up his garage. According to sources, Harvey owns a handful of luxury sedans.

8. Ford F-150

The cheapest car in Steve Harvey’s car collection is a Ford F-150, which is valued for $53,000. Although it’s the cheapest car, it isn’t a slouch by any means. Not only does it come in handy for offroad purposes, but it’s also a strong and durable vehicle for anyone who loves to travel around the city.

Powered by a 3.3-liter Naturally Aspirated V6 engine, it produces 290 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission, this pickup truck can go full speed at 112 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 8½ seconds.

7. Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible

A vintage car fit for a classic host like Harvey, it’s easy to see why the former Miss Universe host couldn’t resist having a luxurious masterpiece like the Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible in his car collection. It probably made Harvey shell out around $67,300.

Getting its power from a 4.6-liter V8 engine, the Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible produces 283 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it also features a three-speed manual transmission.

6. 1941 Cadillac Convertible

Harvey seems to love old-school cars, but this 1941 Cadillac Convertible is a classic. This $95,000 1941 Cadillac Convertible was an icon of luxury back in the day, making it one of the most coveted convertible in the 1940s.

Built in with a 5.7-liter Naturally Aspirated V8 engine, it produces 150 horsepower and 283 lb-ft of torque. This old-school convertible can also reach a maximum speed of 100 mph. It can also go from standstill to 60 mph in exactly 14 seconds.

5. Ferrari 458 Italia

Many people dream of owning a Ferrari, including Harvey himself. As a result, the decorated television host has a $226,000 Ferrari 458 Italia parked in his garage.

Deriving its power from a 4.5-liter V8 engine, this top-of-the-line sports car produces 570 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the Ferrari 458 Italia can go as fast as 202 mph. It can quickly accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in exactly three seconds.

4. Bentley Mulsanne

While Harvey has made waves as a host, he was also a great husband to Marjorie Bridges-Woods. Woods gifted the decorated television host a $316,525 Bentley Mulsanne, which is a sedan that only belongs in the top end of the market.

Equipped with a 6.8-liter Twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it produces 512 horsepower and 752 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in just 5.3 seconds, this top-tier sedan can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph. It can also reach a top speed of 190 mph.

3. Rolls-Royce Ghost

Harvey seems to be a huge fan of Rolls-Royce cars, having three in his car collection. The first one is a Rolls-Royce Ghost, which cost him $340,000.

An elite sedan that boasts of a sleek design and a lavish look without sacrificing comfort, there’s a reason why high-profile celebrities like Harvey love this car. In fact, this car was so nice, the television host even lent it to former NBA player Jahlil Okafor for his prom night.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost derives its power from a 6.7-liter Twin-turbocharged V12 engine. It produces 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. In just under five seconds, it can go from 0 to 60 mph. In addition to this, it has no problems with speeding at 155 mph.

2. Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Convertible

The second Rolls-Royce in Harvey’s car collection is a $492,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Convertible. Given that the television host is a fan of convertibles, he just had to get one for himself.

Built with a 6.7-liter Twin-turbocharged V12 engine, it produces 563 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Convertible can speed up to 155 mph. It can easily go from 0 to 60 mph just 5.6 seconds.

1. Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII

The most expensive car in Harvey’s collection is a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII, which is priced around $543,350. Not a lot of sedans in the market can match the benefits of a Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII in terms of style, comfort, and performance.

Powered by a 6.7-liter Twin-turbocharged V12 engine, it produces 563 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. It can go full speed at 155 mph. And with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in a little over five seconds with ease.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Steve Harvey’s insane $2.1 million car collection.