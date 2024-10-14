Triple H has an incredible car collection. Also known as Paul Levesque, Triple H is one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time. Although he has now been retired from professional wrestling, Triple H continues to make an impact in the WWE as the chief content officer with creative control of WWE.

Given Triple H's positive impact in wrestling, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. Here's Triple H's incredible $1 million car collection, with photos.

Triple H is one of the richest wrestlers, having a net worth of around $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. With extra cash to spare, The Game decided to splurge on a few dream cars, according to online outlets.

5. Cadillac Escalade

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Triple H's collection is a Cadillac Escalade, which costs $76,600. As one of the most coveted top-of-the-line SUVs in the market, the Cadillac Escalade isn't cheap by any means.

This premium SUV features a lavish interior, offering comfortable rides for WWE's chief content officer. It's certainly a great vehicle for Triple H if he wants to run errands or to take his family for some outings.

The Cadillac Escalade derives its power from a 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine. It produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission, it can reach a top speed of 125 mph. In terms of acceleration, it can go from standstill position to 60 mph in just a little over four seconds.

4. Mercedes-Benz SL550

For more photos, click here

Although it isn't really a family car, the Mercedes-Benz SL550 is certainly a head turner on the streets. As a result, it isn't surprising to see The Game own one. For this special car, Levesque shelled out around $112,300. Its top-down feature should help the former WWE world champion get some much-needed fresh air whenever he's dealing with a hectic schedule.

The Mercedes-Benz SL550 sources its power from a 4.7-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. It produces 449 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, this work of art can go full speed at 155 mph with the help of its nine-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than four seconds.

3. BMW 760 LI M Sports

For more photos, click here

Speaking of luxury cars, a classy sedan like the BMW 760 LI M Sports certainly fits the bill for the respected WWE's head of creative. For this one, Levesque probably took out $160,000 from his pockets.

The BMW 760 LI M Sports features a premium design both in the exterior and the interior. Furthermore, its lavish interior combined with safety features make it a must-have for the former world champion.

The BMW 760 LI M Sports gets its power from a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. It produces 544 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. This top-tier sedan can go full speed for as fast as 155 mph thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition to this, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 4½ seconds.

2. Lamborghini Huracan

For more photos, click here

While luxury cars are high on Triple H's collection, he just couldn't resist not getting a sports car like the Lamborghini Huracan. This ultimate beast costed The Game around $215,000. Built to stand out on the streets, not a lot of cars in the market can outclass this elite supercar. It's easy to see why the Lamborghini Huracan is considered to be an ideal super car for many.

Built with a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine, it produces 602 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the Lamborghini Huracan is capable of reaching a top speed of 202 mph with a seven-speed auto shift manual transmission. On the other hand, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than 2½ seconds.

1. Rolls-Royce Phantom

For more photos, click here

Sold in the market for around $460,000, the Rolls-Royce Phantom is the most expensive car in Triple H's collection. It is certainly a true icon of luxury only befitting for the King of Kings. But aside from a lavish feel, the Rolls-Royce Phantom also offers a premium driving experience like no other.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom produces 563 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.7-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. In terms of acceleration, it can go from standstill position to 60 mph in just 4½ seconds. On the other hand, it's capable of driving at 155 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Triple H's incredible $1 million car collection.