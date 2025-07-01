One-half of the newly minted Tag Team Champions, WWE star Finn Bálor, sent a message to the injured Liv Morgan, who's out with a shoulder injury.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share an image after the June 30, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. Bálor and Jd McDonagh won the World Tag Team Championship from the New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) during the June 30 episode of RAW.

The new champions posed with their Judgment Day stablemates. Now, all of the non-injured members of the stable are holding championship gold. Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion, and Roxanne Perez took Morgan's place as half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez.

Is Finn Bálor gonna turn on WWE's Liv Morgan once she returns from her shoulder injury?

Now that Judgment Day is holding most of RAW's gold, it remains unclear where Morgan fits into the group. Will she take back her half of the Tag Team Championship when she returns, assuming Perez and Rodriguez don't drop them?

Or will the group kick her out? Kicking members out of Judgment Day is nothing new. Previously, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley kicked Edge (aka Adam Copeland) out of Judgment Day as Bálor joined.

In 2024, Priest and Ripley were kicked out of the group as well. Since then, Priest and Ripley have become two of the company's top babyface stars.

Morgan was previously a babyface for most of her main roster career. However, her heel turn started in early 2024 when she embarked on her “revenge tour.” She eventually won the Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch, holding it for 226 days before losing it to Ripley during the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

Despite losing the title, Morgan remained a crucial part of RAW's roster. She seemed destined to feud with Nikki Bella heading into Evolution 2. However, her injury may derail those plans.

During the June 16, 2025, edition of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan was injured. It occurred in the opening moments of her match against Kairi Sane.

It happened during a routine move. Morgan tripped and landed awkwardly on her right shoulder. She has since gotten surgery, and she is now on the road to recovery.