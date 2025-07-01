After the June 27, 2025, edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Jey Uso celebrated Cody Rhodes‘ 40th birthday, but he botched the celebration.

Videos of the celebration have surfaced online. It happened once the episode of SmackDown went off the air. Rhodes appears to blow out a candle before Uso lifts the cake. Unfortunately, he dropped the cake, leading to the crowd chanting, “You f****d up!”

I'm crying… Jey Uso botched Cody Rhodes' birthday cake celebration 😭 pic.twitter.com/u1AtjNAlcL — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) July 1, 2025

Of course, fans in the comments had a field day with Uso's botch. “This man [is] literally just an entrance,” one fan commented, with another saying, “He handled that cake like his promos.”

Someday, Rhodes will turn heel. He is currently the top babyface in the company, but he will likely become a villain at least once more before his career is over. One fan joked that this incident would be a funny catalyst for that. “This would be SO GOOD as the seed of an unhinged Cody heel turn.”

WWE stars Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes' friendship

At one point, Uso and Rhodes were fierce rivals. When Rhodes was first chasing Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Championship, Uso was part of the Bloodline.

So, that means Uso helped Reigns retain the championship against Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. However, he left the Bloodline shortly after, and he joined forces with Rhodes. He helped Rhodes beat Reigns a year later at WrestleMania 40.

In between Rhodes' clashes with Reigns, he won the Tag Team Championship with Uso. They beat Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and Damian Priest at Fastlane to win the titles. However, they lost them nine days later to the team.

Since then, they have remained buddies. They teamed up at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, and they once again teamed up at the May 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

Rhodes and Uso teamed up to beat the team of John Cena and Logan Paul. While the heels had the advantage for most of the match, the babyface team won, thanks to an assist from a returning R-Truth.

Now, Rhodes is likely gearing up for a championship rematch against Cena. He lost the WWE Championship to Cena at WrestleMania 41. He just won the 2025 King of the Ring tournament, beating Uso along the way.