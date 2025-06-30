Having a marquee match at WWE Night of Champions made Superstar Karrion Kross' wife, Scarlett, proud, and she was eager to show it.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, the day after Night of Champions to post about her husband. She has been by his side for years, and his grind paid off.

“I’ve watched Kross give everything. For years. For this,” Scarlett began. “Saudi Arabia, you saw him. You felt him. You respected him. And as someone who knows what he’s worth THANK YOU.

“I’ve never been more proud,” she continued.

Karrion Kross' WWE Night of Champions match

At Night of Champions, Kross faced Sami Zayn in a singles match. It has been several years since Kross' last singles match at a PLE, and he made the most of his opportunity.

Kross may have lost, but his strong showing could lead to more chances in the main event. Zayn is a former four-time Intercontinental Champion, so losing to him is not a bad thing.

Over the last couple of months, Kross has gotten more popular with fans. His backstage segments created intrigue, and he made the most of his limited screen time.

Kross first debuted in WWE in 2020. He won the NXT Championship from Keith Lee at TakeOver: XXX. However, a shoulder injury would cause him to vacate the title after four days.

The following April, Kross would regain the NXT Championship, this time beating Finn Bálor. While champion, Kross made his main roster debut, losing to Jeff Hardy in minutes. He was later released after losing the NXT Championship once again.

In 2022, Karrion Kross made his WWE return with his wife, Scarlett. He attacked Drew McIntyre, launching their feud, which would culminate a few months later.

In 2024, Kross formed the Final Testament faction. The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) and Paul Ellering were members of the faction under Kross' leadership.

The rest of the Final Testament were released from WWE in February 2025. Kross and Scarlett remain on the roster, and they appear better than ever.