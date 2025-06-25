There has been a lot of trash talk ahead of their Saturday Night's Main Event clash, and WWE legend Goldberg took a shot at Gunther, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

During an interview with Michael Cole, which was aired during the June 23, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, Goldberg made a bold proclamation about his match. “Michael, I am going to beat the f**k out of Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event,” he said.

It does not sound like Goldberg is playing around when it comes to his matchup with Gunther. WWE is billing it as his final match, so it will be important that he goes out with a bang.

WWE legend Goldberg's final match against Gunther

At the July 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg will compete in his last WWE match against Gunther. He is challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The feud has been brewing for months. Gunther previously called out Goldberg at the 2024 Bad Blood PLE, which the Hall of Famer attended as a spectator.

Now, he will finally get his chance to dethrone the “Ring General.” If this is his last match, it will mark the end of a legendary career.

Since his return in 2016, Goldberg has been one of WWE's top part-timers. He shows up for high-profile feuds, and then he disappears for months at a time.

He has won the Universal Championship twice since his 2016 tenure began. Neither reign lasted more than a couple of months. His first came to an end at WrestleMania 33 in a car-crash match against Brock Lesnar. The “Beast Incarnate” defeated Goldberg, handing him the first clean singles loss of his career.

Recently, Goldberg has feuded with the likes of Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. The latter feud ended at the 2021 Crown Jewel PLE when Goldberg beat the “All Mighty” Lashley.

His last WWE match was at Elimination Chamber in February 2022. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in a losing effort.