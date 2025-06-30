Recently, former Women's World Champion and current WWE star Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury, and it required surgery. She has been seen for the first time following it.

Champion Sports Medicine's Kevin Wilk posted an image of Morgan in rehab. He promised she “will be back even better” once he is done with her.

“Awesome honor & pleasure to be helping [WWE] Superstar [Liv Morgan] with her shoulder rehabilitation…” Wilk's post began. “[Backhand index pointing right emoji] Fantastic athlete, dedicated & great to work with!”

WWE star Liv Morgan's shoulder injury that required surgery

Article Continues Below

During the June 16, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, Morgan was injured during her match against Kairi Sane. The injury occurred within the opening minutes of the match, with Morgan falling awkwardly on her shoulder.

She was then helped to the backstage area by WWE officials. The bout could not continue, and Sane was declared the winner. It was later diagnosed as a shoulder injury that could put her on the shelf for about three months.

The injury came at an unfortunate time for Morgan. She is coming off a 226-day reign as Women's World Champion. She beat Becky Lynch for it at King and Queen of the Ring in May 2024.

Morgan's reign lasted until the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. She was defeated by Rhea Ripley, ending her longest reign with a world championship.

Since then, Morgan has remained a critical piece of the women's division. Morgan then joined Judgment Day, and she is a record-setting fourth reign as Women's Tag Team Champion. All four reigns have been with Raquel Rodriguez.

Before her injury, Morgan seemed destined to feud with Nikki Bella. Bella, who has not been a full-time wrestler in WWE in several years, returned on the June 9, 2025, edition of RAW to announce Evolution 2.

Morgan interrupted her promo, taking umbrage with Bella failing to recognize her when she gave shoutouts to members of the roster. More than likely, they would have had a match at Evolution 2 or the upcoming two-night SummerSlam PLE. Now, their feud has been tabled.