Tyson Fury is a decorated boxer, who is a multiple-time world heavyweight champion. Now Fury is preparing for a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk with the undisputed heavyweight title on the line. Given Fury's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Tyson Fury's insane $2.4 million car collection, with photos.

Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Fury has a net worth of around $140 million. With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising to see the multiple-time boxing champion fill up his garage.

9. Range Rover Sport

Sold in the market for as much $110,000, the least expensive car in Fury's solid car collection is the Range Rover Sport. Although it's the cheapest car in Fury's garage, there's no doubt that the Range Rover Sport isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market today.

The Range Rover Sport produces 480 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover Sport can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Range Rover Sport can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

8. Range Rover Defender

The second-cheapest car in Fury's car collection is a Range Rover Defender, which is valued in the market for around $120,000. Although it's the second cheapest car in Fury's garage, there's no doubt that the Range Rover Defender should come in handy in particular situations, especially in the outdoors.

Built with a 2.0-liter Inline-4 powertrain, the Range Rover Defender produces 296 horsepower and 296 lb-ft of torque. It relies on an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission, paving the way for this top-of-the-line SUV to attain a top speed of 120 mph. Moreover, the Range Rover Defender only requires less than eight seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

7. Mercedes-Benz G-Class

The third SUV in Fury's car collection is a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. This SUV is valued in the market for around $135,000. It's a lavish SUV that offers comfortable drives while also being able to pass through the most unforgiving terrain.

The G-Class sources its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo charged V8 engine. It produces 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little more than five seconds. In terms of speed, it can go full speed at 155 mph.

6. Ferrari California

Sold in the market for as much as $180,000, the Ferrari California is easily one of the most expensive cars in the market. However, it's surprisingly one of the cheapest in Fury's car collection. The California is built to outclass most of its counterparts in the market due to its elite performance and sporty look that never goes out of style.

The California sources its power from a 4.3-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine. It produces 453 horsepower and 357 lb-ft of torque. With a seven-speed automated manual transmission, the California can go as fast as 193 mph. It has no problems accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just less than four seconds.

5. Porsche Taycan

Sold in the market for $205,000, the next car in Fury's collection is a Porsche Taycan. While it's not in the top three most expensive cars in Fury's garage, the Taycan isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's one of the latest luxurious super cars that's available in the market today.

The Taycan operates on a dual motor setup. This allows it to produce 750 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, the Taycan has a one-speed automatic transmission, and this EV super car can go as fast as 165 mph. In exactly three seconds, the Porsche Taycan Turbo can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

4. Ferrari 488 Spider

A lot of people dream of having a Ferrari. As a result, Fury took out $350,000 to acquire the Ferrari 488 GTB for the second one in his car collection. The Ferrari 488 GTB is built with a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It produces 660 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque.

Designed with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Ferrari 488 GTB can attain a maximum speed of 201 mph. Moreover, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds.

3. Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The first of three Rolls-Royce's in this list is Fury's Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which saw the decorated boxer pay around $350,000. Powered by a 6.7-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, the Cullinan produces 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Acceleration-wise, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4½ seconds. On the other hand, it has no problems with speed, capable of peaking at 151 mph.

2. Ferrari 812 Superfast

The third Ferrari in Fury's car collection is the $430,000 Ferrari 812 Superfast. The Ferrari 812 Superfast is equipped with a 6.5-liter V12 engine. It produces 789 horsepower and 530 lb-ft of torque.

In terms of speed, the Ferrari 812 Superfast has no problems attaining a top speed of 211 mph with the help of a seven-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds.

1. Rolls-Royce Phantom

Retailed in the market for $500,000, the most expensive car in Fury's collection is a Rolls-Royce Phantom. The Phantom is an icon of luxury. This lavish sedan provides a well-designed exterior and interior, oozing class and elegance. On top of a well-designed interior and exterior, the Phantom is also built to keep in step with the competition in terms of performance.

The Phantom produces 563 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.7-liter V12 engine. Furthermore, the Phantom can also drive up to 155 mph with the help of a six-speed automatic transmission. In addition to this, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a tad more than five seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Tyson Fury's insane $2.4 million car collection.