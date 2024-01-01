Cheez-It mascot has savage response to edible Pop-Tarts mascot!

If the edible mascot controversy from the Pop-Tarts Bowl still leaves a bad taste in your mouth, you should be forewarned that it just got regurgitated up a bit in Monday's Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

The Cheez-It Bowl mascot — predictably a giant Cheez-It — held up a sign during the game that read “Non Edible Mascot” as it stood on top of a giant Cheez-It box.

This is of course a reference to the newly infamous scene from Friday during the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida in which a giant Pop-Tart was lowered into an even larger toaster — while holding a sign reading “Dreams really do come true”, which would have been weird and disturbing enough. However, the mascot costume was then revealed to be edible, and was literally consumed by players from the winning Kansas State Wildcats team.

The world's first-ever edible mascot of course made sports (and internet) history, and is a tough act to follow.

The executives from Cheez-It, seeing the wild reactions from this publicity stunt, undoubtedly now had a sinking feeling in their stomachs — and not because they forgot to take lactaid pills before consuming their own product.

Namely, the Pop-Tarts mascot just changed the game, forever. How could the Cheez-It mascot just come out doing it's usual little song and dance now? That giant orange cracker needed to come out to its own bowl game either edible or at least acknowledging recent edible mascot-newsworthy current events with a nodding reference.

Cheez-It opted for the latter, by having its mascot wield the “Non Edible Mascot” sign. The cleverest response it could muster? No, but you try baking a giant wearable highly processed cheddar-y cracker mascot suit with only a few days' notice.

The internet had its fun with the reference nonetheless, making its own callbacks to the Pop-Tart incident.

Journalist Rodger Sherman posted a pic from the field along with the caption “The Cheez-It mascot does not want to be eaten,” with the image quickly going viral.

The Cheez-It mascot does not want to be eaten pic.twitter.com/qWeOKE822X — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 1, 2024

One commenter noted, “Sorry pal, once you break that taboo, there's no going back to the way things were before. Toothpaste is out of the tube.”

Sorry pal, once you break that taboo, there's no going back to the way things were before. Toothpaste is out of the tube. https://t.co/BdkEQiha6J — Hunter Felt (@HunterFelt) January 1, 2024

Another was slightly more generous, saying, “Well, he's not extra toasty, I think we can let him go.”

Well, he's not extra toasty, I think we can let him go https://t.co/LHKRECClOe — AK Lingus (@aklingus) January 1, 2024

Another X/Twitter poster joked, “False, you too shall be consumed for the bowl season.”

False, you too shall be consumed for the bowl season. https://t.co/Fyaf6XdXwP — Still Punished Charlie Lightning (@cvlwolf) January 1, 2024

It seems everyone was able to laugh off the Cheez-It mascot's inability to compete with the edible Pop-Tarts mascot this season at least, but the Cheez-It mascot and all other food-based mascots have been warned — you better up your game (and your mascot's digestibility) by next bowl season.