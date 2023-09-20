Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has put an end to speculation linking him with the Germany national team job after Hansi Flick's departure, reported by GOAL. Klopp reaffirmed his commitment to the Reds, stating that he is focused on building “Liverpool 2.0.”

Despite being under contract with Liverpool until 2026, Klopp's name was frequently mentioned as a potential candidate to lead the German national team. However, Klopp made it clear that he has no intentions of leaving his role with the Reds. “We're building Liverpool 2.0 here, we want to attack again and not just look at how much longer we can go on. I have loyalty to Liverpool,” Klopp stated in an interview with RTL.

Klopp also expressed his contentment with the progress at the Reds and his emotional attachment to the club. “My heart is here in Liverpool. You can't just erase the eight years. I signed a contract here of my own free will. That's why it doesn't align,” he added.

Julian Nagelsmann, the former Bayern Munich manager, has been strongly linked with the Germany job and is reportedly close to taking over the role. Klopp praised Nagelsmann's coaching abilities, saying, “I think Julian is a great solution because he is a great coach. I would be very happy about it – if it happens that way.” Klopp emphasized that age should not be a determining factor in a coach's abilities, as Nagelsmann has already demonstrated his excellence despite his relatively young age.

Liverpool is currently preparing for their opening Europa League fixture against LASK, an Austrian side. Jurgen Klopp's commitment to Liverpool and his determination to lead “Liverpool 2.0” will undoubtedly be reassuring news for the club's supporters as they look ahead to the season's challenges.