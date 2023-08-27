Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has made the decision on his club's future. The English midfielder is fighting for his place in the first team following the additions of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo.

According to the reports from Football Insider 247, Gallagher is ready to snub his links to Tottenham Hotspur and fight for his place at Chelsea. Although Gallagher has started the first three games for Chelsea this season, he could soon be removed from the first team due to the signing of Lavia. The former Southampton midfielder was heavily rated during his time with the Cherries and is looking forward to showcasing his talent at Stamford Bridge.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There are reports that Chelsea would be tempted to offload Gallagher at the right price, but the English midfielder insists on staying with the Blues until the end of the season. West Ham reportedly made a £40m bid to land Gallagher this summer, but the Blues rejected it.

Tottenham Hotspur have seen the club-record sale of Harry Kane this summer to Bayern Munich. Although they have started the season brightly with two Premier League wins in three, they feel that they want competition in midfield. Spurs' main outlet this season so far has been James Maddison, who has been the signing of the season so far with his outstanding performances in North London.

However, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy believes they cannot go through the entire season relying on just one outfield player. They would need to preserve him for the cup competition games.