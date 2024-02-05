Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk has challenged a fan on social media to a one-v-one football game with a substantial £10,000 wager

In a surprising turn of events, Chelsea‘s Mykhailo Mudryk has challenged a fan on social media to a one-v-one football game with a substantial £10,000 wager hanging in the balance, reported by GOAL. Mudryk, who has been facing criticism for his recent form in the Premier League, decided to respond in a unique and bold manner.

After Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Liverpool, Mudryk found himself targeted by a troll on Instagram questioning his performance and suggesting additional one-on-one training sessions. Unfazed, the winger decided to take the criticism head-on and turned it into an opportunity for an unconventional showdown.

Responding to the provocative message, Mudryk posted a direct challenge to the fan, stating, “Come play 1-1 (one-v-one). For £10,000.” The unexpected proposal has stirred a buzz among fans, as the Ukrainian player invites the critic to step onto the pitch and showcase their skills.

The fan, however, didn't back down, responding with a cheeky retort, “Bro at this point I will personally give you money every time you score.” This exchange adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing narrative surrounding Mudryk and Chelsea's recent struggles.

With Chelsea facing a winless streak in their last three matches, including back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Wolves, both Mudryk and the team are under scrutiny. The upcoming FA Cup fourth-round replay against Aston Villa on Wednesday holds significant importance, potentially impacting the fate of both Mudryk and manager Mauricio Pochettino.

As the football world awaits the outcome of this unique challenge, the scenario adds an element of unpredictability to Mykhailo Mudryk's journey to regain form and Chelsea's quest for a turnaround in their season.