Chelsea are on the verge of a massive exodus in this transfer window as players are departing for Saudia Arabia. It is reported that Hakim Ziyech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and N'Golo Kante are all departing for the Middle East this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Al Nassr are in advanced talks to sign Ziyech from Chelsea. Negotiations are underway between the left-footed winger's representatives and Al Nassr. Ziyech is open to the move as he has not been fancied by new manager Mauricio Pochettino. Alongside the former Ajax man, Chelsea have also received an offer for Aubameyang. It should be noted that the Blues are also on the verge of selling N'Golo Kante to Saudia Arabia.

Saudia Arabia are making every attempt to make the Saudi Pro League one of the biggest leagues in the world. They have the resources to attract the biggest football talents due to the availability of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF). This wealth has allowed them to bring Ronaldo in January. Moreover, they signed the current Ballon d'Or holder, Karim Benzema, from Real Madrid.

Mauro Icardi, Riyad Mahrez, and Edin Dzeko are some of the other notable names going to the Middle East. Saudia Arabia also tried to bring World Cup winner Lionel Messi to their country. However, the Argentine snubbed the move and left for Inter Miami in the MLS.

Ziyech wanted to move to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on the deadline day of the January transfer window. However, the move collapsed. The French Giants accused Chelsea of sending inappropriate paperwork for the transfer. Similarly, Kante initially wanted to stay at Stamford Bridge. However, the contract extension never materialized, and now the Blues are keen on offloading him.