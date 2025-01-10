ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two top of the Premier League table teams face as Chelsea hosts Bournemouth. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Chelsea-Bournemouth prediction and pick.

Chelsea comes into the game at 10-6-4 on the year, which places them in fourth in the Premier League, which places Chelsea in a spot to go to the Champions League next year. Still, they have just a one-point cushion on Newcastle for that spot. They have also struggled some as of late. In their last four EPL matches, they do not have a win. They are 0-2-2 in those games, having a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last time out, and losing to 18th-place Ipswich Town in the game before that.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth is 9-6-5 on the year, which places them in seventh place in the Premier League. They are just two points behind Newcastle for fifth, which would give them a Europa League birth, and three points behind Chelsea for a Champions League birth. They are also undefeated in each of their last eight EPL games, coming away with five wins and three draws. Last time out, it was a defensive game, beating Everton 1-0, and giving Bournemouth their third clean sheet in four games.

Since the start of the 2015 season, these two squads have faced off 18 times. Chelsea has won 12, while Bournemouth has won four, and there are two draws. In the first meeting this year, Chelsea won the game 1-0.

Here are the Chelsea-Bournemouth Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Chelsea-Bournemouth Odds

Chelsea: -160

Bournemouth: +390

Draw: +340

Over 3.5 goals: +114

Under 3.5 goals: -138

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Why Chelsea Will Win

Chelsea has scored well in Premier League play this year. They have scored 1.95 goals per game in Premier League play, scoring 39 goals in 20 fixtures. Further, they have scored in 17 of 20 fixtures this year. Chelsea is not scoring as much at home this year, scoring just 1.67 goals per game at home, but scoring in eight of nine home fixtures this year.

Cole Palmer continues to be Chelsea's top-scoring option. He leads the team with 13 goals on the year with six assists. Further, his goal total is on an expected 11.1 this year. Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson has also been great this year. He has scored nine goals with three assists this year. Further, Noni Madueke has five goals and three assists on the year. Enzo Fernandez has also scored three times this year, and moving the ball well, with four assists. Finally, both Jason Sancho and Christopher Nkunku have two goals for the year, and one or more assists.

Chelsea has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed just 1.2 goals per game in Premier League play. Robert Sanchez is expected to be in the net for Chelsea. He has been solid, stopping 62 of 84 shots while also having four clean sheets this year.

Why Bournemouth Will Win

Bournemouth has scored in 16 of 20 games in the EPL this year. They are scoring 1.5 goals per game this season. They have also been scoring well on the road this year. In ten fixtures on the road in EPL play, Bournemouth has scored in eight of ten fixtures and is scoring 1.8 goals per game.

The top goal scorer this year has been Justin Kluivert. He has scored six goals while adding two assists on the year. Still, five of the goals have come from a penalty kick this year. Meanwhile, Antoine Semenyo has been scoring without the aid of penalty kick goals. Semenyo has scored five goals this year while adding two assists this season. Further, Evanilson has scored five times this year as well. Finally, Marcus Tavernier has moved the ball well, having a goal and four assists this year. Still, he is dealing with a hamstring injury, which has caused him to miss time recently.

Bournemouth has allowed 30 goals this year, good for 1.5 goals against per game in EPL play. They have not been as good on defense on the road this year. Bournemouth is allowing 1.80 goals per game on the road this year. Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to be in goal for this game. He has stopped 50 of 68 shots on target with four clean sheets.

Final Chelsea-Bournemouth Prediction & Pick

While Bournemouth has been without Marcus Tavernier as of late, they have been in great form. They have won five of their last eight games, with three draws. Still, Chelsea has lost just twice at home this year, and those were to Manchester City to start the year, and Fulham just recently. With two similar defensive units, take the team with the better scoring options.

Final Chelsea-Bournemouth Prediction & Pick: Chelsea ML (-160)