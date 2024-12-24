ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the West London Derby as Chelsea hosts Fulham. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Chelsea-Fulham prediction and pick.

Chelsea enters the game at 10-5-2 on the year, sitting second in the Premier League and four points behind Liverpool for the top spot on the table. Chelsea has not lost in their last nine Premier League games, coming away with six wins in that time. It was a defensive struggle in their last game. Chelsea was able to get off 12 shots, with five on target against Everton, but could not find the back of the net in a 0-0 draw.

Meanwhile, Fulham is 6-7-4 on the year, which has them ninth in the Premier League. They are just three points behind Bournemouth for fifth and a spot in the Europa League next year. Fulham has just one loss in their last nine games, but have had draws in each of the last three games. In the last game, Fulham faced Southampton. They had 15 shots with five on target, but could not score a goal, taking a 0-0 draw.

Since the 2001-02 season, Chelsea and Fulham have faced 35 times. Chelsea has won 21 times, while Fulham has won just twice. They also have 12 draws. Last season, Chelsea won both fixtures. Fulham last won in the January of 2023, winning 2-1 at home.

Here are the Chelsea-Fulham Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Chelsea-Fulham Odds

Chelsea: -230

Fulham: +500

Draw: +390

Over 3.5 goals: +116

Under 3.5 goals: -140

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Fulham

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Chelsea Will Win

Chelsea did struggle to score last time out but has scored well overall this year. They have scored 2.18 goals per game in Premier League play, scoring 37 goals in 17 fixtures. Further, they have scored in 17 of 17 fixtures this year. Chelsea is not scoring as much at home this year, scoring just 1.75 goals per game at home, but scoring in seven of eight home fixtures this year.

Chelsea continues to be led by their top goalscoring option, Cole Palmer. He has 11 goals on the year with six assists. That is good for 17 total points on an expected 14.4. Nicolas Jackson has also been solid this year. He has scored nine goals with three assists this year. Further, Noni Madueke has five goals and three assists on the year. Enzo Fernandez has also scored three times this year, and moving the ball well, with four assists. Finally, both Jason Sancho and Christopher Nkunku have two goals for the year, and one or more assists.

Chelsea has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed just 1.12 goals per game in Premier League play. Robert Sanchez is expected to be in the net for Chelsea. He has been solid, stopping 52 of 71 shots while also having four clean sheets this year.

Why Fulham Will Win

Fulham comes into the game scoring 1.41 goals per game in EPL play. Further, they have scored in 15 of 17 fixtures this year in the Premier League. They have also scored well on the road this year. Fulham has scored in seven of eight games on the road this year while averaging 1.25 goals per game on the road.

Fulham has been led by Alex Iwobi and Raul Jimenez this season. Iwobi has scored five goals on an expected 2.7 this year, while he has also added three assists this year. Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez has five goals as well. That is on an expected five goals this year. He also has two assists on the season. Further, both Emile Smith Rowe and Harry Wilson have scored three goals. Rowe has two assists as well. Meanwhile, Wilson has scored his goals while making just three starts and primarily coming in off the bench.

Fulham has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed 22 goals in 17 fixtures, good for 1.29 goals against per game this year. Further, they have been better on defense on the road. Fulham allows just 1.13 goals per game on the road this year. Bernd Leno should be in goal for this one. He has allowed 22 goals on 65 shots on target. Further, he has three clean sheets this year.

Final Chelsea-Fulham Prediction & Pick

This should be a great game between two rivals. Defensively, both teams are very similar. Chelsea is giving up 1.13 goals per game at home, while Fulham is giving up 1.13 goals per game on the road. Chelsea has been the better team offensively. They are scoring a half-goal more per game at home than Fulham scores on the road. Still, Fulham has been better on defense as of late. Fulham has drawn against Liverpool and Fulham recently and will get another one in this game.

Final Chelsea-Fulham Prediction & Pick: Draw (+390)