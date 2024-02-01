Cher got emotional as she attended the hearing of her son Elijah Blue Allman. The singer is seeking a conservatorship over him.

On Monday (Jan. 29), Cher attended the conservatorship hearing for Elijah Blue Allman, where she reportedly got emotional as they spoke about her son's welfare. The icon attended the hearing remotely.

“Cher was told by doctors that if she did not take this step as his mother that he will once again end up on the street,” the singer's lawyers said of Allman.

The attorney added that “she feared that her son would not be alive within the year.” Cher's lawyer said that her son has a “history of drug use” and also a “schizoaffective disorder” diagnosis.

Allman previously spoke about his substance abuse back in 2014.

“I did have some close calls and some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I always kind of kept it a little bit safe but you never can do that. Even though you think that in your mind, of course the wrong things can happen. The wrong combination of things can happen and you can just slip into the abyss. I knew it was wrong and I knew that I was very unsatisfied with life at that point.”

More recently, the Grammy-winner spoke about her son's drug use in the past.

“I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t,” Cher says of watching her son’s yearslong struggles with substance abuse. “I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”

Cher's Conservatorship Case Over Elijah Blue Allman Gets Denied

According to Monday's (Jan. 29) hearing per People, the singer's request has been denied again. It previously was denied earlier this month after Allman's attorney's requested more time to review paperwork.

The judge ultimately denied the icon's request since Almman was able to prove that “he has managed his finances” and “has an apartment.” In addition, he has “remained drug free” after submitting “several drug tests.”