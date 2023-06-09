Cherneka Johnson, also known as Sugar Neekz, is making waves both inside and outside the boxing ring. The 28-year-old IBF super-bantamweight world champion is gearing up for a title defense against Britain's Ellie Scotney at Wembley Arena this Saturday. But it was her eye-catching appearance at the weigh-in, donning nothing but white body paint on her torso, that turned heads just 24 hours before the fight, The Sun reports.

The defending champion weighs in for her second IBF title defence. ⚖️ Cherneka Johnson: 54.7 kg

⚖️ Ellie Scotney: 55.0 kg#ozboxing #boxing pic.twitter.com/28q0kK9cL7 — Aus-Boxing.com (@ausboxing) June 9, 2023

Cherneka Johnson – Ellie Scotney pic.twitter.com/oXh61kJN2E — Sasha Jones (@TheSashaJones) June 9, 2023

Amidst the preparations for her highly anticipated bout, Cherneka Johnson had other announcements to make. Before stepping into the ring, she revealed her partnership with OnlyFans, following in the footsteps of fellow Australian IBF champ Ebanie Bridges.

Johnson's OnlyFans account promises exclusive behind-the-scenes content, insights into her fight preparations, unseen training clips, and an opportunity to connect with her on a more personal level. The platform allows subscribers to engage with her, make special requests, and access exclusive content not available elsewhere.

Expressing her excitement about the partnership, Johnson said, “I'm excited to announce my partnership with OnlyFans where I will be posting behind-the-scenes glimpses into my life, fight prep, training, nutrition, and all the stuff you don't get to see on other social platforms.”

Her announcement was met with a warm welcome from Ebanie Bridges, who herself has a successful presence on OnlyFans. Bridges extended her greetings to Sugar Neekz, offering to collaborate on content and playfully referring to OnlyFans as “the dark side.”

The decision to join OnlyFans allows Johnson to connect with her fans on a more intimate level, providing them with exclusive access to her journey as a professional boxer. It offers a platform for her to share insights and uniquely interact with her supporters.