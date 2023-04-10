In early April, it is officially NFL mock draft season. For the Kansas City Chiefs NFL Draft, the team has 10 picks to restock the roster for another Super Bowl run. In this Chiefs mock draft, we’ll look at all 10 picks and predict what the Chiefs will do to help them return to the promised land in 2023.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chiefs had one of the most productive classes in the NFL. Every Chiefs draft pick played at least one game, and cornerback Trent McDuffie, defensive end George Karlaftis, wide receiver Skyy Moore, safety Bryan Cook, linebacker Leo Chenal, cornerback Joshua Williams, cornerback Jaylen Watson, and running back Isiah Pacheco all played significant roles.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chiefs need to upgrade and add depth and competition at wide receiver, offensive line, pass rush, and linebacker. With that in mind, here is our 2023 Chiefs mock draft.

Kansas City Chiefs: 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, 31st overall pick: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

The 2023 NFL Draft isn’t a strong first-round wide receiver class like the last few years have been. Still, there are some players who could become difference-makers in the right situations. And while some NFL mock drafts have Tennessee speedster Jalin Hyatt going higher than No. 31, if he is available, the Chiefs should pounce.

Kansas City has some speedy wideouts in Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore, but they don’t have a true deep burner like Tyreek Hill. To replace that aspect of their offense, the team can select Hyatt, who will stretch the defense and allow Patrick Mahomes to have more space underneath, which is something they missed last season.

Round 2, 63rd overall pick: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

After losing Frank Clark this offseason, the Chiefs draft needs to include a pass-rusher to replace him and become a long-term partner for George Karlaftis of the D-line. Felix Anudike-Uzomah is a 6-foot-3, 255-pound edge-rusher who was uber-productive in his last two seasons in college.

Anudike-Uzomah put up 19.5 sacks in the last two seasons and led FBS in forced fumbles in 2021 with six. He has a body that can still fill out and the potential to become even better, but his production at the college level should make him a plug-and-play guy in Week 1 of 2023.

Round 3, 95th overall pick: A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Last Chiefs draft, the team went heavy on defensive backs, so they are not afraid to double or even triple up on positions of need. That’s why Wake Forest wideout A.T. Perry is the pick in the third round, even with Jalin Hyatt in the mix earlier in this Chiefs mock draft.

Perry is 6-foot-3 ½ and gives Mahomes the tall target he currently doesn’t have in the wide receiver room. The lank pass-catcher went for over 1,000 receiving yards in his last two seasons at Wake and caught an astonishing 26 TDs in two years. He’ll be an excellent red zone target for KC at worst.

Round 4, 122nd overall pick: DT Jaquelin Roy, LSU

At this point, with wide receiver and defensive end covered and another pick 12 spots later, the Chiefs can go best available here. Jaquelin Roy is a defensive tackle who started just one season at LSU but has the potential to develop into a legit interior pass rusher, which would be excellent when he lines up next to Chris Jones.

Round 4, 134th overall pick: OT Tyler Steen, Alabama

If the Cheifs have a hole on the 2023 offensive line, it’s with Lucas Niang at right tackle. Alabama’s Tyler Steen started at left tackle last season, but came into college as a defensive tackle at Vanderbilt before moving to right tackle and then LT at ‘Bama. This kind of athleticism and flexibility is perfect for the Chiefs’ draft needs.

Round 5, 166th overall pick: EDGE Ali Gaye, LSU

Ali Gaye moved from Gambia, in Africa, to the United States when he was 12 years old, so he’s still incredibly raw. But at this point in the 2023 NFL Draft, it’s worth taking a development flyer on the 6-foot-6, 263-pound pass rusher. Gaye is the high-ceiling, low-floor pick that works perfectly with the safer Felix Anudike-Uzomah in Round 2.

Round 6, 178th overall pick: LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

The 6-foot-1, 228-pound Dorian Williams is a stat sheet-stuffing linebacker who can add depth to the Chiefs’ position group. He was a three-year starter and team captain for the Green Wave. Williams also has the speed (4.49 40) and athletic ability to play some safety as well, making him an interesting hybrid player for the Chiefs mock draft here in the sixth round.

Round 6, 217th overall pick: CB Nic Jones, Ball State

In a deep cornerback draft, the Chiefs will take Nic Jones late in this NFL mock draft. Jones has good size at 6 feet, 189 pounds, and solid instincts at the position. Best of all, he is an accomplished special teams gunner and kick rusher, which gives him value at this spot.

Round 7, 249th overall pick: RB Travis Dye, USC

Tough and competitive back who runs incredibly hard but also has pass-catching skills. If the Chiefs ultimately end up cutting Clyde Edwards-Helaire Dye would be an excellent complement to Isiah Pacheco.

Round 7, 250th overall pick: QB Malik Cunningham, Louisville

The Chiefs don’t really need a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Malik Cunningham is more than a QB. The 6-foot signal-caller is an elite runner, and Andy Reid can surely find some creative ways to implement him on the offense, even if he doesn’t become the Patrick Mahomes successor or full-time backup.