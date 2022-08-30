3 positions Chiefs still must improve following 53-man roster cuts

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2022 preseason has concluded. Now the hard work begins as the team prepares for the upcoming regular season schedule. The Chiefs have now made their final roster cuts, but that doesn’t mean there are no more gaps to fill.

Keep in mind that the Chiefs underwent significant offseason changes in 2022. They now have a deeper, younger squad than a year ago. Instead of relying on experience, general manager Brett Veach pursued youth and versatility to generate competition at various positions.

With their final roster cuts made, however, which three positions must the Chiefs still work to improve?

3 positions Chiefs still must improve after 53-man roster cuts

3. Secondary

While he’s been overlooked by more well known players on the Chiefs’ roster, L’Jarius Sneed deserves recognition for his performance since joining the league. He’s had the most impressive start to his career of any cornerback in the 2020 draft class. He’s been terrific through two seasons despite being asked to switch between outside and slot cornerback depending on where he’s required.

Last season, Sneed had the second-most defensive stops of any cornerback in the NFL.

L’Jarius Sneed getting some early work in pic.twitter.com/nBoZ5hEAxM — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 28, 2022

Sneed will head up a secondary that also includes Rashad Fenton, Trent McDuffie, Juan Thornhill and Justin Reid, among others. It is a rather solid group.

Still, it’s not flawless. The Chiefs lost a proven corner in Charvarius Ward, not to mention some palpable leadership and strategic flexibility after not re-signing Tyrann Mathieu. Kansas City will likely be relying on major snaps from at least one of rookie cornerbacks Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson, both late-round picks.

Take note that youth and inexperience can sometimes be detrimental. The Chiefs also do not have the easiest scheme to learn. Add that to the defense’s early season troubles in recent seasons, and it doesn’t inspire much confidence in Steve Spagnuolo’s rebuilt defensive backfield.

Maybe adding a seasoned veteran could help.

2. Defensive Tackle

Chris Jones has been a force for the Chiefs ever since he was drafted in 2016. Over the previous six seasons, Jones ranks second at the position in PFF’s WAR (wins above replacement) metric, trailing only Aaron Donald—a truly generational player—among players who have received the bulk of their snaps on the inside. Making that incredible level of impact even more impressive? Jones hasn’t had much help from his teammates on the edge in recent years.

Since 2020, Kansas City’s edge defenders have jointly ranked 28th in PFF grade. That puts a lot of pressure on rookie defensive end George Karlaftis to hit the ground running, especially after the Chiefs failed to re-sign Melvin Ingram III in free agency.

Kansas City has a rotating door of players battling for snaps alongside Jones on the interior. While Derrick Nnadi will almost certainly be the starter, the Chiefs must make decisions on who will be his backups. They need to bring in someone who can contribute more consistently than their current reserves.

1. Running Back

The Chiefs were another team that struggled to capitalize on favorable rushing situations in 2021. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has earned a first down or touchdown on just 20% of his rushing attempts since he was drafted in 2020, ranking 28th among 32 running backs with at least 250 carries. His impact as a receiver also hasn’t been what was anticipated coming out of LSU.

The Ronald Jones addition gives the Chiefs another option on the ground. Still, Jones saw his role diminish with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers largely due to his extreme limitations as a receiver, manifested most with several bad drops in 2020.

Things didn’t go too well for Kansas City’s running backs in the preseason, heading in the flat-out wrong direction far too frequently. The Chiefs’ first-team offense, in fact, ran just nine times for a total of 19 yards during exhibition play, largely sitting out the exhibition finale. The bulk of yardage from Jones and sixth-round rookie Isiah Pacheco during preseason action came with backups on the field.

Sure, it’s just the preseason. Maybe the numbers don’t really matter, but it’s tough to say so for sure. The Chiefs are not in an absolutely horrible situation, but if their runners haven’t been able to shine in the preseason, it doesn’t inspire much faith when the regular season rolls along.

Yes, Kansas City should leverage its best player to the biggest possible extent. This team’s offense and overall fortunes still hinge most on superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Especially in wake of Tyreek Hill’s offseason departure, though, Mahomes and the Chiefs’ passing could seriously benefit from a dangerous rushing attack.