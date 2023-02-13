The 2022 NFL season is officially in the books. After a hard-fought battle in Super Bowl 57, the Kansas City Chiefs took home their second championship in four years with a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although fans are certainly still celebrating the team’s latest title, the front office might already be thinking about the 2023 season. In addition to the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the team will have more than 20 players set to become free agents this offseason. With Kansas City about $11 million under the salary cap, general manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid might have a tough time negotiating with their key free agents.

Not everyone is going to be able to return, so with that being said, here are five free agents the Kansas City Chiefs must re-sign in the 2023 NFL offseason.

5. Mecole Hardman, WR

One of the most important pieces of the Chiefs’ offense in recent years was Mecole Hardman. As a rookie in 2019, he was a Pro Bowler and a Second-Team All-Pro member thanks to his contributions as a return specialist. However, he had a tough 2022 season. He appeared in just eight games in the regular season plus one in the playoffs due to an abdomen injury.

When he was healthy, Hardman had 25 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. Additionally, the wideout added four carries for 31 total yards and two more scores.

Based on the wide receivers set to hit the market in 2023, the Chiefs could consider a cheaper, short-term contract with Hardman to keep him in town. This would allow Hardman to continue working in a familiar system, while also giving him another year to prove he deserves a bigger paycheck.

4. Jerick McKinnon, RB

Jerick McKinnon became a larger piece of the Chiefs offense in 2022. After spending most of the 2021 season as a special teams player, the Georgia Southern product earned more snaps with the offensive unit. For his contributions both on and off the field, the team even named him a captain for the Super Bowl.

McKinnon had 72 carries for 291 yards and one touchdown this season, but he really managed to make his mark as a receiver, where he had 56 catches for 512 yards and nine more scores. McKinnon became the first running back in NFL history to record a receiving touchdown in five consecutive games.

Despite the rise of Isiah Pacheco, McKinnon still has value as a blocker and a pass-catching running back, which can be valuable down the road. With his experience, veteran leadership, and dual-threat abilities, Kansas City can address multiple areas by re-signing McKinnon. The injury of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who played in only ten games this past season, could also play a role in the front office’s decision of whether or not they pursue McKinnon.

3. Juan Thornhill, S

A big part of Kansas City’s strong second half of the season was due to their improvements on defense. Perhaps the biggest free agent on the defensive side of the ball for the Chiefs this offseason is Juan Thornhill.

This season, the safety had a career-high 71 total tackles with 43 being solo and four for a loss. He also registered two quarterback hits and one sack, and his three interceptions on the season saw him tie L’Jarius Sneed for the most on the team.

With hopes of repeating this upcoming season, bringing Thornhill back could be essential. It is worth noting that the Chiefs already have a safety with a big contract on the books, as Justin Reid signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal last offseason, which could make brining back Thornhill a tougher task.

2. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR

One of the Chiefs’ main additions last offseason was JuJu Smith-Schuster. The wide receiver joined the organization on a one-year, $10.75 million contract after spending his first five years in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his first year with Kansas City, Smith-Schuster became one of Patrick Mahomes’ top targets, especially as the team moved on from Tyreek Hill.

In 16 games, Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards, with only Travis Kelce being more productive in those categories. Smith-Schuster also ended up scoring three touchdowns on the season, giving him his best receiving numbers since his Pro Bowl campaign in 2018.

The problem is that Smith-Schuster will likely be one of the top wide receivers on the market in 2023, which means other teams might pay him more than Kansas City can afford. Still, after he played a crucial role in the team’s Super Bowl run, the Chiefs need to consider bringing him back.

1. Orlando Brown Jr., OT

Widely considered the team’s top free agent and even one of the top names in the 2023 free agent class, Orlando Brown Jr. is likely going to receive a big contract this offseason. He made it to his fourth Pro Bowl this season, earning back-to-back selections in his first two years with Kansas City.

After the o-line had a slow start to the season, allowing their fair share of sacks, Brown helped the unit bounce back in a big way. From Week 10 to the end of the regular season, his 88.7 pass-blocking grade was the third-best among left tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

At the age of 26, Brown still has some good years ahead of him and because of that, he should receive several big offers in the summer. All things considered, he should be one of Kansas City’s top priorities in their upcoming free agent class.