To be the greatest at your desired field, you have to be a little bit crazy. All of the GOATs of their respective sports have this drive, this competitive edge to them that sets them apart from the rest. Blaine Gabbert had the pleasure of playing behind one when he was in Tampa Bay, backing up Tom Brady. Now with the Kansas City Chiefs, Gabbert is seeing that same attention to detail with Patrick Mahomes, per Matt McMullen.

““They’re maniacal perfectionists, and I mean that in an endearing way. They’re the two best, in my opinion, to ever play the game.” – Blaine Gabbert on the similarities he sees between Tom Brady (who he backed up in Tampa Bay) and Patrick Mahomes”

Mahomes is often regarded as the heir apparent to Brady: the next closest challenger to the legendary QB's throne. It's not all hype, though: the Chiefs already has the resume to compete with TB12 just five years into his career. Since he was drafted, the Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl three times and won two of them. In both Super Bowl wins, Mahomes was rightfully named the MVP.

The Chiefs find themselves in an eerily similar position in 2023. Like the previous season, many had doubts about whether this team has what it takes to win it all. Their already depleted WR room was gutted further with the departure of Juju Smith-Schuster. Still, we said the exact same thing last season, and that got them a Super Bowl. It certainly won't be easy, not in the crowded AFC. With Mahomes leading the charge, though, anything is possible.