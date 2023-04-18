Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been busy this offseason with a flurry of moves. However, with the NFL Draft approaching, the Chiefs have now added a backup quarterback after Chad Henne retired, and it is former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert, per Pat McAfee.

Veteran Blaine Gabbert is joining the Chiefs to backup Patrick Mahomes after he spent the past couple of seasons as Tom Brady’s backup. That’s quite the move, and he goes from one Hall of Famer to another.

After Brady retired, Kyle Trask emerged as the presumed starter before Baker Mayfield came to Tampa Bay, making Gabbert’s role somewhat redundant. But, with Chad Henne retiring after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory, they needed a backup.

Gabbert has bounced around ever since being the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans before going to Tampa Bay.

He has 48 starts in his career, 27 of those coming with the Jaguars, but he will provide some veteran leadership to the Chiefs.

The good news is that Gabbert won’t be tasked with much while sitting behind Patrick Mahomes, but you never know what happens in the NFL. However, Henne did step in during the playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and went 5-7 with a touchdown, so Gabbert will at least be a serviceable backup if he does need to get playing time.

All in all, going from Tom Brady to Patrick Mahomes in a matter of months is quite the move.