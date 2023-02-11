The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII should be one of the more competitive championship games in recent memory.

Sunday's matchup features two teams that have the same record, point totals and number of All-Pro players this season. pic.twitter.com/4BrtlZiZYx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 10, 2023

Why is that? These two teams are very close to mirror images of each other — at least from a statistical point of view. Start with the pointspread, which shows the Eagles as narrow 1.5-point favorites.

But a look at the records of both teams, the points scored during the season and the number of All-Pro players are all flat-footed ties. Both teams finished the regular season with 14-3 records, and both teams have won 2 postseason games to get to the Super Bowl. They each bring 16-3 overall records into State Fame Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Chiefs are thought of by many observers as the most explosive offensive team, but the Eagles don’t have to take a back seat to their rivals. Both have scored 546 points going into the Super Bowl and both teams have All-Pro players on their roster.

While those numbers are similar, the way each team got there have quite a few differences. The Eagles got off to a remarkable 8-0 start that often saw them run away from their opponents and win by big margins. The Eagles have recorded 70 sacks and quarterback Jalen Hurts has rushed for 15 touchdowns (including regular season and playoffs).

The Kansas City Chiefs did not get off to a great start. They had just a 4-2 record after their first 6 games and appeared to be somewhat vulnerable. However, that’s when Patrick Mahomes got hot, and they have won 12 of their last 13 games.