An encouraging injury update for Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was revealed before the start of NFL Training Camp, according to a Wednesday tweet from Chiefs Senior Team Reporter Matt McMullen.

“Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who was dealing with a hand injury during the offseason training program, says he feels 100%,” McMullen wrote. “Great news.”

Anudike-Uzomah had surgery to repair his thumb before the 2023 NFL Draft. He broke his hand on the last play of the Sugar Bowl with Kansas State, according to an article from Kansas City Star Chiefs Beat Reporter Jesse Newell.

“It was actually right before that (pre-draft) workout that we had here,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in May, via the Kansas City Star. “So he wasn't able to do that either.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Anudike-Uzomah was selected with the 31st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after a stellar career at Kansas State. The former three-star recruit from Kansas City, Mo. finished his three seasons with the Wildcats with a total of 100 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks in 31 games played, according to the team's website. He earned a spot on the 2022 Associated Press All-American Third Team, taking a spot with Eastern Michigan linebacker Jose Ramirez.

Anudike-Uzomah joined a Chiefs draft class that featured SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice, Oklahoma offensive tackle Wanya Morris and Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner.

“They hosted me three times,” Anudike-Uzomah said in April. “I thought, ‘I'm destined to go to the Chiefs.' Frank Clark is one of my favorite pass rushers. This is all I dreamed of. It's crazy how I'm living in the moment… I got drafted by literally my favorite team growing up.”