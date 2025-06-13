While the Kansas City Chiefs got good news on the injury front, Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce still has an embarrassing memory of his first NFL pass attempt. And as Kelce winds down his career, his heir apparent is one of two underrated Chiefs sleepers who could break out in the 2025 NFL season.

A fifth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, Noah Gray has been relatively quiet in his first NFL season. However, he ramped up his production in 2024 with 40 catches for 437 yards and five touchdowns. The scoring total is especially impressive, and it’s one reason why some NFL observers believe he’s ready to reach a new level.

Chiefs TE Noah Gray on the rise?

Gray has played in the shadow of one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. But with Kelce aging, Gray can emerge even this season, according to Sports Illustrated. Maybe even a big-time leap into All-Pro status.

“For Noah Gray to be considered for an All-Pro selection, he will have to continue his trajectory of improving each season into 2025, as well as beat out veteran tight end Travis Kelce,” Dominic Michella wrote. “Gray, if not this season, should become the primary tight end target when Kelce's career is all said and done.”

Regardless of whether he reaches that level, Gray is considered the Chiefs’ most underappreciated player, according to nfl.com.

“Gray's got two things propping up his underappreciated bonafides,” Tom Blair wrote. “He's just one of the many pass-catchers to cycle into sight over the years. And he’s a non-Travis Kelce tight end in K.C., toiling in relative anonymity at the same position on the same team as one of the most famous people in the country.

“(However,) it would be silly on multiple counts to suggest Gray will be the “next Kelce,” as if anyone could just jump onto that Hall of Fame trajectory. But it would make sense for Gray's role in the offense to keep expanding.”

Another thing working in Gray’s favor is his positive outlook on life. Gray said he has grown spiritually since arriving in KC, according to sports spectrum.com.

“When I first got here to Kansas City, I wasn’t a Christian beforehand,” Gray said. “I became a believer when I got to Kansas City. But (Chiefs chaplain Marcellus Casey) was there. And he was helping me every step of the way, answering any questions that I had. Marcellus is just a tremendous leader in the faith, and we’re just super grateful to have him be part of this team.”

Noah Gray has battled a health issue

Also, Gray plays in the NFL despite being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in college.

“(I) thank God every single day that, you know, he put me in this position,” Gray said. “And really just trying to give all that glory back to Christ is super important.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Gray brings plenty to the table.

“He's a good football player and he does a lot for us,” Reid said. “He's one of those guys that doesn't get a whole lot of credit.”

Chiefs OG Kingsley Suamataia could step up

Drafted in the second round in 2024, the 6-foot-4, 326-pound Suamataia made only two starts last season. But a switch from tackle to guard could change the course of his NFL career, according to Sports Illustrated.

“When we brought (Suamataia) in, we knew he had that flexibility,” Reid said. “We just felt that way athletically. And he is a he's a very good athlete. He can run and he can bounce back, do all the things that he needs to do. I thought he felt more comfortable in there as a young guy. That's where (left guard) we'll put him. He'll start in there with Mike Caliendo. So they'll compete for that spot.”

The move of Suamataia to the inside started toward the end of last season. In the regular season finale against Denver, where the Chiefs sat out most of their starters, Suamataia got 30 snaps at left guard.

“That was one of the positives,” Reid said. “The only positive that came out of that game. But I thought he did a nice job there. So we’re moving him in there.”

The door hasn’t closed on the second-year pro moving back to tackle at some point, but the Chiefs and offensive line coach Andy Heck believe they now have a versatile lineman.

“I think he can do phenomenal in there at guard,” Heck said. “We’re still getting him a little bit of tackle work. I think he can play left tackle, right tackle in this league, either guard. He’s another guy that’s super explosive, very strong, and gives us a good, powerful presence inside, and I think he’s having fun with it.

“What makes him well-suited to play guard is his size and strength,” Heck said. “He’s just growing as a football player, whether that’s at guard or tackle, simply by being around that much longer, knowing defense that much better — just experiencing it.”