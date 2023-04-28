Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Kansas City Chiefs are adding more pieces to their defense. With Frank Clark on the verge of leaving, the Chiefs drafted a potential replacement in Kansas State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah. The rookie will be competing for snaps, as most rookies do. However, being drafted alone is the best feeling for Anudike-Uzomah, based on his comments alone per Nate Taylor.

“Felix Anudike-Uzomah: “They hosted me three times. I thought, ‘I’m destined to go to the Chiefs.’ Frank Clark is one of my favorite pass rushers. This is all I dreamed of. It’s crazy how I’m living in the moment… I got drafted by literally my favorite team growing up.””

Anudike-Uzomah’s story is a dream come true for any aspiring young football player. The Kansas State DE grew up and went to high school in Kansas City, hence his love for the Chiefs. Even in college, Anudike-Uzomah chose to go to his hometown college Kansas State. Now, the star DE was drafted in his hometown, by his favorite team growing up. That’s so awesome!

The Chiefs are banking on Anudike-Uzomah to help fill the void of the departing Frank Clark. The ex-KC edge rusher could still technically return to the team on a new deal. Based on reports, though, Clark is most likely gone. They will need the rest of their offensive line to step up and pressure the many star quarterbacks in the AFC.

Lining up opposite of Anudike-Uzomah is the Chiefs’ EDGE selection in 2022, George Karlaftis. Of course, Chris Jones is still the guy eating up most of the attention in the middle. Can Kansas City improve their defense to support Patrick Mahomes and co. en route to a Super Bowl defense?