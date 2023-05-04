Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Kansas City Chiefs finished the 2023 NFL Draft with seven draft selections. They chose to bring in a consistent mix of talent on both sides of the ball, starting with a defensive end in the first round and a wide receiver in the second.

Who did the Kansas City Chiefs select in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Felix Anudike-Uzomah – First Round, Pick 31

A former 3-star recruit out of Lee’s Summit, Mo., Anudike-Uzomah initially chose the Wildcats over offers from North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, Tulsa and Western Illinois, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4-inch defensive end played for three seasons at Kansas State, garnering 100 tackles, 26.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, one pass deflection and eight forced fumbles.

Anudike-Uzomah earned a spot on the 2022 Associated Press All-American Third Team. He won AP Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 after a season that saw the Wildcats go 10-4 overall and 7-2 against conference opponents.

“They hosted me three times,” Anudike-Uzomah said on Friday, via The Athletic Chiefs Writer Nate Taylor. “I thought, ‘I’m destined to go to the Chiefs.’ Frank Clark is one of my favorite pass rushers. This is all I dreamed of. It’s crazy how I’m living in the moment.”

Rashee Rice – Second Round, Pick 55

A 6-foot-2-inch wide receiver out of SMU, Rice ended the 2022 season with 1,355 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns. He took first place in both categories on the Mustangs roster. Rice started in all 12 games played and led the FBS in receiving yards per game with 112.9, according to the Mustangs’ website.

The receiver from North Richland Hills, Texas, played in 44 games during his time with SMU, gathering 3,111 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns in four recorded seasons. He earned 193 receiving yards and 11 receptions during a 34-27 loss to the Maryland Terrapins in September.

Wanya Morris – Third Round, Pick 92

Morris, a 6-foot-6-inch and 310-pound offensive lineman from Grayson, Ga., was a former 5-star recruit who initially committed to the Tennessee Volunteers in their 2019 recruiting class. He transferred to Oklahoma in 2021, where he eventually played in nine games and started in eight at right tackle during the 2022 season.

Morris was a Second-Team All-Big 12 selection by the Associated Press in 2022, according to Oklahoma’s website. He has played in 37 games, 15 at Oklahoma, and has made 27 starts during his college career.

Chamarri Conner – Fourth Round, Pick 119

Connor played at the collegiate ranks for five seasons and a total of 61 games. The 6-foot and 206-pound versatile Virginia Tech defensive back racked up a total of 314 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 23 pass deflections and four interceptions during his five years, earning a selection in the 2022-23 Reese’s Senior Bowl and an All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2021.

“I’ve always been able to play multiple positions,” Conner said, via Chiefs.com. “In high school, I’d play every position on the backend, from corner to safety to nickel. I was always able to move around, and that translated to my college career. I’ve always been a guy who can step up and do any job.”

BJ Thompson – Fifth Round, Pick 166

A defensive end from England, Ark., Thompson appeared in all 12 games for Stephen F. Austin, highlighted by a five-tackle and 2.5 tackles for loss performance against Tarleton in October. The 6-foot-6-inch and 240-pound defensive end played in 16 games for the Lumberjacks, combining for 42 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception, one pass deflection and three forced fumbles.

“Especially with my pash rushing ability, I was blessed with great athletic ability,” he said on Saturday, via Arrowhead Pride. “So I’m always going to go with speed first. I’m always going to try to use my speed — my athletic ability — to be able to bend around that edge and that corner.”

Keondre Coburn – Sixth Round, Pick 194

Coburn, a 6-foot-2-inch and 344-pound defensive lineman, was a former 4-star prospect out of Houston, Texas. He passed up offers from TCU, Alabama, Miami, Arizona, Florida State, Houston, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas A&M to play for the Longhorns and join their 2018 class, according to 247Sports.

Coburn played in 51 games for the Longhorns. He was an AP Second-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2022 after gaining 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 13 games.

Nic Jones – Seventh Round, Pick 250

Jones is a 4-year veteran at Ball State. He played in 37 games and won the Ball State John Hodge Award for the most outstanding freshman in 2019.

He said he was hoping to be taken by the Chiefs on Saturday night, according to Kansas City Star Chiefs beat reporter Jesse Newell.

“They’ve got a thing with playing DBs, especially DBs they take late,” Jones said, via Newell. “And I just felt like that was a room I could really help put my stamp on.

“And obviously, for recent success reasons, who wouldn’t want to be a Chief?”