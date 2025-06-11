In 2017, star tight end Travis Kelce threw a pass against the New York Giants, and the Kansas City Chiefs star spoke about it with Steve Spagnuolo, who was coaching for Big Blue at the time.

The Kelce brothers had Spagnuolo on their New Heights podcast, and Travis recalled throwing a pass against the Giants. “Man, I remember it like it was yesterday, and now I see it more than ever,” Kelce said.

Spagnuolo asked if safety Landon Collins was the one who intercepted it. Kelce quipped, “I think I more so threw it right to him, and he picked it off.”

Did Kelce throw another pass that season? Spagnuolo asked the important question, to which Kelce replied, “Oh, he cut it. You gotta understand, I went gung-ho. I had one read — I had one read, and it was throw it to Tyree [Hill], and Tyreek looked like he was double covered, so I looked at the backside.”

Kelce formerly played quarterback in high school. However, he switched to tight end while in high school, and he has not looked back since.

Has Travis Kelce thrown a pass for the Chiefs since?

The play resulted in an interception, and Kelce has only thrown two passes in the regular season since. He completed one of them for four yards, which is a lot less than what he tried to get against the Giants.

At the time, Kelce was in his fifth season with the Chiefs. Spagnuolo, meanwhile, was the Giants' defensive coordinator and in his second stint with the team.

He has since been the Chiefs' defensive coordinator since 2019. Spagnuolo has been a crucial part of the Chiefs' three Super Bowl wins with Patrick Mahomes and Kelce.

Maybe Kelce will get another chance to throw a pass during what could be his final season in the NFL. Kelce contemplated retirement after the Chiefs' disappointing Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, he ultimately decided to return to the Chiefs for the 2025 season. Whether or not he intends to play beyond this season is a different question.

He has been enjoying a quiet offseason with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The two were recently spotted at a wedding together. With an appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 coming up, it appears he is setting up his life after football.