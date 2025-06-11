The Kansas City Chiefs are currently gearing up for the 2025 NFL season in which they will try to win their third straight AFC Championship and bounce back from last year's Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Chiefs' dynasty started out with a focal point on their offense, it's been Kansas City's defense that in many ways has stolen the spotlight in the last couple of years under the direction of Steve Spagnuolo.

Recently, Spagnuolo stopped by Jason and Travis Kelce's “New Heights” podcast to discuss how things have been going so far at Chiefs OTA's, and he had a joke about how predictable the Chiefs' offense can be under head coach Andy Reid.

“Let me tell you about the headaches we have to go through in OTAs. The one headache we don’t have to go through, we don’t have to worry about defending the run,” said Spagnuolo. “Every call we make in OTAs and training camp is to stop the pass. It could be 2nd and 1, we’re going to defend the pass.”

Travis Kelce then clarified why the Chiefs are so reluctant to go to the run even in seemingly obvious situations.

“Well, it’s always special situations and yeah, we like to have the ball in Pat Mahomes' hands. I mean there’s nothing wrong with it,” said Kelce.

A big year for the Chiefs

At one point last year, the Chiefs looked destined to win their third straight Super Bowl championship; however, that all came crashing to a halt with a demolition at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on the game's biggest stage.

The Chiefs' offensive line was unable to buy Patrick Mahomes much time in that game, and Kansas City's defense also put on a mostly poor performance despite holding Saquon Barkley in check.

Both sides will have to perform better if the Chiefs want to bounce back this year and win their third Super Bowl in four seasons, which won't be an easy feat considering the depth of talent currently in the NFL.

The Chiefs will open their season on September 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.