The Kansas City Chiefs will soon have a notable decision to make regarding Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s future with the team.

As a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Edwards-Helaire has a fifth-year option in his contract for the 2024 season. If the Chiefs decide to pick up Edwards-Helaire’s fifth-year option, the versatile running back will then earn $5.461 million next year.

The Chiefs have until May 1 to decide on whether they will pick up Edwards-Helaire’s option for the 2024 campaign.

During a press conference on Thursday, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach took some time to touch on this matter.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We have some time here, we’ll see,” Veach said. “I think we’ll go through the draft, and we’ll handle our business and make smart decisions — like we always do. I don’t think we’ve reached a decision on anything yet.

“But safe to say, once we get through the draft, we’ll look at our board, we’ll look at our offseason business we have to attend to, some different players, and contact stuff. And we’ll handle all that after the draft.”

Edwards-Helaire is coming off of a roller-coaster 2022 campaign in which he tallied 453 yards from scrimmage in 10 regular season games played. He was placed on injured reserve in November due to a high-ankle sprain injury. He was activated off IR days before Super Bowl 57, but he wound up being a healthy scratch for the game, as Kansas City instead rolled with running backs Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, and Ronald Jones against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Edwards-Helaire, Pacheco, and La’Mical Perine are currently the only running backs on the Chiefs roster.