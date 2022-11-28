Published November 28, 2022

By Tim Crean · 4 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams was not much of a contest right from the start. Patrick Mahomes and company jumped out to a 20-3 lead early in the third quarter and pretty much put it on cruise control from there. With backup quarterback Bryce Perkins under center for the away team, the Chiefs-Rams game didn’t tell us much about the Rams, but there were some interesting Kansas City takeaways. Here are the Chiefs’ grades for Week 12.

Passing Offense

The Week 12 Chiefs’ passing numbers looked excellent. Patrick Mahomes went 27-of-42 for 320 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Rookie Skyy Moore led the team in catches with five, and Travis Kelce had the most yards with 57, one more than Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Overall, the passing game was solid but a little sloppy. Mahomes spread it all over the yard but wasn’t all that efficient, especially in the red zone. The team was just 5-of-11 on third down, and a fourth-quarter interception from Mahomes could have hurt against a better team. That’s why the team gets an above-average grade but not a spectacular one.

Grade: B

Rushing Offense

The LA Rams defense is the 18th-ranked scoring defense in the NFL but giving up just 1,070 yards on the ground put them fifth in rushing defense.

Rookie runner Isiah Pacheco got a career-high 22 carries in the Chiefs-Rams game. However, he put up just 69 rushing yards for an average of 3.14 yards per attempt. And in the second half, where the Chiefs should have run the ball, controlled the clock, and ended the game early, the Chiefs gained just 29 yards and took up just over five minutes.

The Chiefs Week 12 matchup was a good playoff test against a tough rushing defense, and the team passed, but just barely. As the postseason approaches, Andy Reid needs to figure out how to manufacture more rushing yards to put games away.

Grade: C+

Passing Defense

The Chiefs’ grades for defense have to be graded on a curve because of the Rams decided lack of talent on that side of the ball. With no Matthew Stafford or Cooper Kupp, the competition for the Chiefs passing defense wasn’t great. Still, the unit showed up and played well.

Overall, the Chiefs D had three sacks (Bryan Cook, George Karlaftis, Chris Jones) and two interceptions (Nick Bolton, L’Jarius Sneed), and that’s great. You do have to take it with a grain of salt, though, as the opposing QB is a three-year, undrafted player who went to three colleges and was starting his first NFL game.

You can only play the team in front of you, in the end, and the passing D showed up, but the Chiefs’ Week 12 D loses a plus because of the weak competition.

Grade: A

Rushing Defense

The Chiefs’ grades for rushing defense also suffer because of the competition, and because of the results. The unit allowed 116 yards on 28 carries, which isn’t great against a team ranked 31st in the league in running the ball.

Most worrisome is the fact that Perkins ran for 44 yards on the defense. That wasn’t a problem in this Chiefs-Rams game, but when Perkins turns into Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Ryan Tannehill in the playoffs, it is a concern.

To be fair, the Chiefs were in bend-but-don’t-break mode for most of the game, so they get a bit of a pass, but the QB rushing yards is something to watch moving forward.

Grade: C+

Special Teams

Not all that much to mention for the Chiefs special teams, although they did give up 78 yards on three kick returns by Brandon Powell. Other than that, Harrison Butker was 4-of-4 on field goals and 2-of-2 on extra points, and Tommy Townsend delivered a nice punt in his one appearance.

Grade: A

Coaching

There’s an argument to be made that Andy Reid and company should have kept their foot on the gas and embarrassed the Rams in order to make a statement. But in a Week 12 game vs. an NFC opponent, that wasn’t necessary.

Overall, the coaches called a fine game. Reid broke out a wild double reverse red zone play that didn’t work all that well, but it surely sets up something for later in the season. The coaching was fine, but they do lose a few grade points for the sloppy and somewhat lethargic second half.

Grade: B+

Overall Chiefs Grade: B

A win is a win in the NFL, and for that, the Chiefs’ grade here is a B. The team did what it needed to do to get another point in the standings, and that’s the most crucial thing. They played down to their opponent a bit in the second half, but that’s what the Chiefs tend to do in recent weeks and years.

Fans would like to see the Chiefs play at a high level no matter who the opponent is, but this is a marathon, not a sprint. There’s no reason to think Kansas City won’t play up to the level of good teams moving forward, and that’s what’s important.