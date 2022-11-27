Published November 27, 2022

Well, the Los Angeles Rams’ title defense season has not gone according to plan, has it? Less than a year removed from their Super Bowl, the team has looked absolutely terrible this year. A combination of general poor play and injuries to key players such as Matthew Stafford have stymied LA all season long.

Stafford, in particular, has taken a brtual beating this season. Already, the Rams QB has suffered two concussions over the last month or so. As a result, fans are wondering if LA will shut down Matthew Stafford due to the dangers of a concussion. The answer, apparently, is “unlikely“, per Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport’s separate reports.

“Despite the Rams’ 3-7 record and despite Stafford landing in the NFL’s concussion protocol for the second time this season, there are no current plans to shut down Matthew Stafford for the remainder of the season, multiple sources say.”

We have unfortunately seen a glimpse of what could happen if a player tries to play through a concussion in the NFL. Back in Week 4, Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury just days after taking a blow to the head. The Rams are being cautious and are not rushing back Matthew Stafford because of that. That doesn’t mean, though, that they’re shutting the door on his return.

The Rams are hoping against hope that they’ll be able to find some sort of final push to get them to the playoffs this season. Bryce Perkins will be holding down the fort at QB, but his options are also limited. That’s not even mentioning LA’s struggles at protecting their QB. It will be an uphill battle for this team to even sniff the playoffs.