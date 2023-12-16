Did the refs make the right call from Kansas City's matchup against the Bills?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a stretch of poor luck late in the NFL season. The Chiefs are 8-5 after a tough Week 14 loss to the Buffalo Bills and are on a two-game losing streak. Kadarius Toney's offsides lapse prevented KC from scoring a touchdown that would have given them the lead against Buffalo. However, Toney believes the refs are the ones responsible for the Chiefs' downfall.

The Chiefs still feel the sting of the Week 14 loss to the Bills

Kadarius Toney expressed his discontent with the officials who overturned Kansas City's last-minute touchdown on the Bills:

“Whether it was, an inch, two inches, whatever in front of the ball, the referee got a job to let me know,” a frustrated Toney told NBC Sports.

“He didn't make no effort. You watch the video, he didn't make no effort to say anything about no alignment. So apparently, he wanted to go that regardless. But like I said, we're just going back to the details and just make sure we fine print everything.”

While officials do sometimes give warnings to players and coaches, NBC writer Michael Smith explained that referees are not required to do so. Regardless, the Bills loss stings for a Chiefs team that wants to bolster its record before the NFL Playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes and co. are in search of their third Super Bowl in six years. Kansas City may be upset about the outcome of Sunday's game. However, they cannot let it affect their mentality going into the final stretch of the season.

The Chiefs are preparing to take on a struggling New England Patriots team in Week 15. Hopefully, KC can execute well and come away with the victory.