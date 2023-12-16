Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been ruled out of the Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been ruled out of the Chiefs' Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots, per James Palmer at NFL Network. This serves as a tough blow to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, with the wide receiver position having slim depth. The Chiefs have been dealing with issues in the pass-catching realm throughout the entire season and that may continue in Week 15.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been known for successful schemes against the pass, so it's going to be interesting to see what he draws up against Mahomes and company. The Chiefs need to win this game to stay in the playoff picture. They'll be playing one of the bottom-tier teams in New England, but a consistent offense needs to be shown on Sunday.

Ross hasn't been too productive this season, having last played in late October. The second-year player was suspended from the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy after being arrested on multiple misdemeanor charges. He would have been a security piece for the Chiefs if he would have been available.

The Chiefs will roll without Ross and continue their usual game plan. Mahomes will likely spread the ball through offense, with his best wide receiver currently being Rashee Rice. Ross will look to return to the lineup in Week 16, with a full week of practice ahead of him. Mahomes and the Chiefs can use all the help they can get, so maybe Ross can spark something that hasn't been there.