Steep fines for Mahomes and Reid.

The Kansas City Chiefs were the talk of Week 14 after Patrick Mahomes had a fit on the field towards a referee while head coach Andy Reid openly criticized officials following a heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills. As a result, the two have been fined a combined $150,000 by the NFL.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Source: Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been fined $100,000 for violating long-standing league rules prohibiting public criticism of game officials. QB Patrick Mahomes has been fined $50,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for abusive, threatening or insulting language to officials, plus violating long-standing league rules prohibiting public criticism of refs.”

Mahomes went nuclear late in the fourth quarter after Kadarius Toney was deemed offside on a ridiculous lateral play from Travis Kelce, where he threw a perfect spiral to the wideout who marched into the end zone. But, Toney had a foot offside before the snap, which means the Chiefs ultimately ended up losing. Mahomes couldn't believe it and took his frustrations out on the refs. It's not exactly surprising to see such a steep fine.

As for Reid, he said it was “a bit embarrassing” that an official didn't tell Toney he was lined up incorrectly, which they usually do. The Chiefs had every right to be upset but the reactions were definitely going to result in a load of cash coming out of their pockets. $100,000 for Reid feels like a lot but that's typically the case for coaches when they slam officials in post-game press conferences.

The Chiefs will be looking to bounce back on Sunday against the New England Patriots.