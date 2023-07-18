The Kansas City Chiefs don't kickoff training camp until July 23rd. As official preparations for the 2023 season fast approach, though, it's still unclear whether the reigning Super Bowl champion's top defensive player will be reporting to camp on time.

Andy Reid addressed Chris Jones' status on Tuesday, telling reporters he “doesn't know” if the All-Pro defensive tackle will be with the team on Friday when the Chiefs' veterans are set to report. The good news for Kansas City? Contract extension negotiations between Jones and the front office remain ongoing.

“Andy Reid says he doesn’t know if Chris Jones will show up on veteran report day Friday. He confirms communication regarding a new contract is ongoing,” wrote Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride on Twitter.

Jones was one of the best defenders in football last season, finishing with 15.5 sacks, 29 quarterback hits and 17 tackles for loss despite facing regular double-teams. The veteran defensive tackle earned First Team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career, also coming in third in Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Nick Bosa and Micah Parsons.

Jones has been eligible for a contract extension throughout the offseason, but has yet to come to terms with Kansas City. New York Jets star Quinnen Williams just signed a four-year, $96 million deal that makes him the highest-paid defensive tackle in football, a distinction Jones is known to be coveting.

Expect Jones to soon put pen to paper on a new market-setting deal with the Chiefs. Whether he'll be at training camp alongside Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and other veterans on Friday, though, remains to be seen.