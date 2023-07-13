New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has reached a mega contract extension ahead of training camp starting on July 19. With an All-Pro DT getting a contract, Kansas City Chiefs fans are now predicting a contract extension looming for star Chris Jones.

Sets the market for a new Chris Jones deal 👀 https://t.co/kBQYnYD9TN — Bird Law Expert 🇺🇦 (@RealBirdLawyer) July 13, 2023

It is a good day for Chris Jones extension 🤔pic.twitter.com/xyVds1DZCr — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) July 13, 2023

And now we wait on Chris Jones https://t.co/8MK3HyV3jW — Braden Holecek (@BradenHolecek9) July 13, 2023

Chris Jones: 4-years, $104M with $75M guaranteed? https://t.co/c4ZAZ9lyOB — Я U Ξ B Ξ И (@rueby_V) July 13, 2023

24 Mil APY is officially the 2nd highest DT number the #Chiefs Will beat to secure Chris Jones to his next contract. ~4 Years, $100 Mil and $70 GTD should get done before camp starts next week #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/Kj0X1DqNlN — DMac Wake (@DMacWake316) July 13, 2023

Quinnen Williams is signing a four-year, $96 million mega deal that will be the second largest contract ever for a defensive tackle. $66 million of that contract will be guaranteed, and it firmly sets up expectations for a massive contract for Chris Jones.

A contract extension between Jones and the Chiefs has been rumored throughout the offseason, and not many have speculated that something will not get done. Now that Williams is off of the table, the market is set to make Jones the highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL.

If anybody deserves a contract higher than Williams, it would be Jones. The Chiefs star defensive tackle cemented himself as arguably the best defensive lineman in football last year, as he had 15.5 sacks and two forced fumbles on his way to another Pro Bowl campaign.

The Chiefs would love to lock up Chris Jones to a long-term deal sometime before training camp begins at the end of July. However, there is zero indication that Jones has any interest in playing somewhere else in the future, so Chiefs fans can be pretty confident a deal will get done. Now that the market is set, Chris Jones should expect to become the highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL; he can thank Quinnen Williams and the Jets for this future label.