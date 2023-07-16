After months of speculation, the Tennessee Titans ultimately won the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes. While the Kansas City Chiefs were contenders for Hopkins, Chris Jones played a massive role in why he landed with the Titans.

The Chiefs were reportedly in contact with Hopkins throughout his free agency. However, with Jones set to receive an extension, Kansas City simply couldn't afford a competitive offer for the All-Pro wide receiver, via ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Even before signing Jones to an extension, the Chiefs have just $858,000 available in cap space. They're the only team in the NFL with less than $1 million to spend. While Tennessee signed Hopkins to just a two-year contract worth up to $32 million, that was still too rich for Kansas City's blood.

While the Chiefs might have lost out on Hopkins, saving any money they can for Chris Jones is paramount to their defensive success. Since joining the Chiefs in 2016, Jones has racked up 243 tackles, 146 quarterback hits and 65 sacks. The defensive tackle is a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro recipient. He has also helped Kansas City win two Super Bowl titles.

As the Chiefs looked to chase another ring, DeAndre Hopkins would've given the offense a dynamic spark. While Travis Kelce is still around, Kansas City is looking for a standout wide receiver. But with the resources the Chiefs currently have, a deal for the All-Pro receiver just wasn't feasible.

Kansas City will now look elsewhere for receiving help as training camp looms. But if Jones were to sign a long-term deal with the Chiefs, perhaps the Hopkins whiff could be forgiven.