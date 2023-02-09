With the Kansas City Chiefs bearing down on their second Super Bowl title in four seasons, head coach Andy Reid is trying to get his team to stay in the moment.

Even with the even-keel demeanor portrayed, that won’t stop media and fans from asking about legacies, and what a win would mean for them.

Speaking during a Wednesday press conference leading up to Super Bowl 57, Andy Reid isn’t trying to pay much attention to dynasty talk.

“I’m not really into all that,” Reid said, per ProFootballTalk. “I’ll let you guys deal with that. It’s important in our world as coaches and players you try to get better everyday. You’re only as good as your last game, or your next game I should say. We’re striving to focus on this thing and try not to worry about all that stuff.”

Most dynasties in the NFL begins with a partnership between head coach and quarterback. Since 2018, when Patrick Mahomes became the full-time starter, the Chiefs have made it to at least the AFC Championship Game each season. Along with that, this marks the third Super Bowl they’ll play in, and they won the title in 2019.

Things can happen quickly in the league. It wasn’t too long ago when Reid was considered a coach who could never win the big games during his days coaching the Philadelphia Eagles (the Chiefs’ opponent Sunday). Now, he’s the coach of one of the most consistent teams in recent memory.

Even with all of the success, it’s probably the best idea not to mention dynasty talk around Reid.