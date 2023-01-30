It’s all come down to this. Andy Reid has once again led the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl. This will now be Reid’s third appearance in the big game. However, this one feels just a bit more special for the tenured head coach: he’s going up against an old flame in the Philadelphia Eagles. Needless to say, Reid is fired up.

Andy Reid: "Here we come, Philly." — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 30, 2023

After the celebration, Andy Reid gave a more nuanced answer about facing the Eagles. The Chiefs head coach is excited about the opportunity to face his former team, per John Clark.

“I had a great time there. 14 years. I’m happy for them. Happy for the city. They’re passionate. They love football. I can’t wait for Kansas City and Philly to clash. What a great Super Bowl.”

Andy Reid is arguably the greatest coach in Eagles history. He is the winningest coach in franchise history, winning 120 games and 10 playoff wins. However, despite that regular season success, a Super Bowl win always eluded the now-Chiefs coach in Philly. He was eventually released in 2012 when the team did not renew his contract.

Since then, both Andy Reid and the Eagles have found Super Bowl success. The Chiefs under Reid have been a consistent playoff performance, especially after Patrick Mahomes’ arrival. They’ve been to two Super Bowls in the last half-decade, winning one of them in 2019. As for the Eagles, Doug Pederson skippered an underdog Philly team to their first Super Bowl win in 2017 against the New England Patriots.

There will be a lot of strong emotions between Andy Reid, the Chiefs, and the Eagles. Other than Reid’s history in Philly, Super Bowl 57 features a matchup between two NFL greats in Travis and Jason Kelce. This is going to be, in Reid’s own words, a great Super Bowl.