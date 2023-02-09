Before Patrick Mahomes looks to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl win, he could pick up some hardware. The superstar quarterback could pick up his second MVP award after a remarkable 2022 season.

Andy Reid said that Mahomes is definitely deserving of the MVP, according to Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report. Because of his talent and leadership, the Chiefs’ head coach thinks he is worthy of winning the prestigious award.

“I think he’s deserving of it for sure,” Reid said, via Arrowhead Report. “He works extremely hard to be the best. He tries to help our team to be the best and says it every day in practice when he gets into the huddle, ‘Let’s be great today.’”

The Patrick Mahomes MVP case is very strong. He led the league in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41) while the Chiefs had the highest-scoring offense in the NFL on a team with the best record in the AFC. Everyone knows that he is the main centerpiece of the team and although their Super Bowl berth (that came through an ankle injury) isn’t a part of his case, it only shows his immense value.

The other finalists for the MVP award are Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and Justin Jefferson. Each of them has great cases — especially Hurts, whose dual-threat abilities were very important to leading the Eagles to a 14-1 record in games he started — but Mahomes’ passing stats are extremely impressive and make him the favorite to win it.