There are very few things Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cannot do with his arm. So he is hoping to add to his playmaking arsenal using his legs.

Mahomes admitted that he has lobbied head coach Andy Reid to let him attempts QB sneaks on short-yardage downs. Reid has been reluctant to call Mahomes' number on such plays, and for good reason.

In a Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos, Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap attempting a QB sneak on a 4th-and-1 play. He would miss two games due to the injury, and the Chiefs went 1-1 with Mahomes on the sidelines.

But, as Mahomes pointed out, not even the injury could stop him. “I’ll always want to because I always say that I haven’t got stopped yet,” the quarterback bragged, per USA Today's Ed Easton Jr. “Because even the one that my knee I got hurt on, I still got the first down.”

Still, Mahomes knows that Reid changing his tune on this matter is unlikely. “But I’m pretty sure he’s not going to let me do it unless it’s like for the Super Bowl, and so I might have to call my own number in the Super Bowl if we get there.”

If Reid's preseason play-calling is any indication, the QB sneak is still not a part of his playbook. In the Chiefs' first preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, the KC offense faced a 4th-and-1. Tight end Blake Bell got the call, taking a direct snap for no gain.

It's hard to argue with Andy Reid's decision. After all, since Patrick Mahomes hurt himself on the designed sneak and Reid backed off calling such plays, the Chiefs have played in three Super Bowls and won two. A trade-off Mahomes is surely fine with.