The Kansas City Chiefs are still unable to come to a long-term deal with defensive tackle Chris Jones, and his holdout is still ongoing with the Chiefs’ opening the NFL season at home against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was honest about whether or not Chris Jones could still play on Thursday if he shows up at the last minute.

“I can’t tell you,” Andy Reid said, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I don’t know. I don’t know what his agenda is, whether he’s coming or not coming. We’re rolling right now, I haven’t put that much thought into that part.”

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Reid has always said that he would not worry too much about Jones’ negotiations this offseason.

“You’re never sure how it’s gonna work out,” Reid said earlier this offseason, according to Florio. “You deal with too many people on this type of thing. So these things can go either direction. Again, I don’t spend a lot of time on it. I’ve got 90 guys, in the offseason that we need to make sure were going in the right direction. And then now we’re getting ready to play a game. You’re either or not here. That’s how I go about it.”

Reid and the Chiefs would undoubtedly like Jones back on the field as soon as possible. Negotiations could take a turn for the good at any moment, but as of now, it seems as if the Chiefs will be without their star defensive tackle for opening night against the Lions.