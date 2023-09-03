Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been sidelined for all of preseason after undergoing knee surgery for a partially torn meniscus, but it sounds like he'll be good to go for Week 1, as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently told Nate Taylor.

“Right now, he's good to go,” Reid said of Toney. “He's moving around pretty well. We'll take it day by day.”

Getting Toney back in the lineup for Thursday's 2023 NFL Week 1 opening game against the Detroit Lions should be a big boost for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Toney was receiving WR1 hype all offseason for the Chiefs before injuring his knee on the first day of training camp.

Toney's return could give Kansas City another top receiving target next to tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs lost last year's WR1 in Juju Smith-Schuster to the New England Patriots in free agency this offseason. Juju Smith-Schuster garnered 101 targets last year for the Chiefs.

Kansas City selected Rashee Rice in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and has been working Justyn Ross back into the fold during preseason, as well. Toney's game-breaking speed and YAC ability could provide Kansas City with a different element offensively, however, provided Toney can stay on the field.

After missing seven regular season games his rookie year, Kadarius Toney missed eight last year due to injury. The Chiefs acquired Toney from the New York Giants last season for a 2023 third-round pick and sixth-round pick.

Toney is a popular breakout candidate for the 2023 NFL season, as he's entering his third year and gets to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes.

In 19 career games, Toney has 55 catches for 591 yards and 2 touchdowns.

While Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney's Week 1 injury designation status isn't official yet, it appears Andy Reid will be ready to utilize him Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.