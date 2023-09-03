Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an update on sorts on the status of defensive tackle Chris Jones. It wasn't a good one for the reigning AFC West champs.

“I don't know when he's coming or not coming,” Reid admitted about his star lineman's status. It's a troubling sign, with the Chiefs set to open their 2023 season on Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

Jones is currently holding out in hopes of receiving a raise on his current contract. He is coming off a monster 2022 season, when he racked up 15.5 sacks en route to the Chiefs' second Super Bowl victory in four seasons. Only three players had more sacks than Jones last season.

In just this offseason, Jones has watched the defensive tackle market explode. Jeffrey Simmons of the Tennessee Titans, Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants, Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders, and the New York Jets' Quinnen Williams all signed new deals worth at least $90 million.

Now, Jones wants his elite production to be rewarded with a contract upgrade. In July of 2020, Jones inked an extension with the Chiefs worth $80 million, with $60 million guaranteed.

But after making his fourth straight Pro Bowl and earning first team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career, Jones clearly feels he has outproduced that deal signed in 2020.

Travis Kelce for one hasn't been shy talking about how important Jones is to the Chiefs. On his New Heights podcast, Kelce pleaded with Jones to end his holdout.

“He's the best defensive player in the league right now. He's deserving of all the money in the world,” Kelce said. “Chris, I love you, please come back. Now.”

Kelce surely speaks for his other Kansas City teammates. But Andy Reid's words on Sunday won't be inspiring much confidence that Jones and the Chiefs are any closer to a contract resolution.