The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to succumb to a sizable drop-off at wide receiver with the departure of Tyreek Hill. The challenge comes both for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the wideout room to minimize any dips and possibly make it seem like Cheetah never left.

One promising addition that could become a huge boon for the Chiefs is former Pittsburgh Steelers standout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year deal worth just over $3 million with a considerable incentive package to more than triple his base amount. Kansas City certainly hopes he triggers those incentives and turns into the top threat amongst their receiving corps.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid certainly sees his chemistry brewing with Mahomes, speaking out on the “trust” he’s seeing between the two as they get to work in training camp.

Via Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen:

“There’s a trust there. This isn’t JuJu’s first rodeo…He’s back, healthy and got some good work in today.” – Coach Reid on the connection between Patrick Mahomes and JuJu Smith-Schuster, which was working well today throughout practice

Some looks at 7-on-7 … Mahomes to Juju Smith Schuster connected a lot. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/uLmb2tKXNA — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 27, 2022

The talent that JuJu Smith-Schuster possesses is undeniable, turning into a true gem for the Steelers in his first two seasons with the squad. He made the Pro Bowl in year two with 1,426 yards and 111 receptions and looked to be a star in the making. But a decline shortly followed in his last three seasons due to a mix of factors with injuries being chief among them.

But if there’s any quarterback that can coax the best out of him once more, it’s Patrick Mahomes.