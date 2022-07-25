Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs hit with brutal Justyn Ross injury update

The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are gearing up to make another Super Bowl run.

The Chief’s season ended in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After losing in the AFC championship game, many thought that the Chiefs would return all of their key players and try again. Instead, they shook the NFL world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

In an attempt to retool their wide receiver room, Kansas City brought in Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. They also drafted standout Western Michigan pass-catcher Skyy Moore.

In addition, they took a chance on Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross. But, unfortunately for the Kansas City Chiefs, Ross won’t be making an appearance this season. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chiefs have placed Justyn Ross on season-ending injured reserve.

The Chiefs have placed rookie WR Justyn Ross on IR. He’s out for the year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 25, 2022

At one point, Ross was among one of the most prolific players in college football. In the 2018, and 2019 seasons, Justyn Ross ran wild across opposing secondaries. Through his first 28 collegiate games, he recorded 112 receptions, 1,865 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns.

Justyn Ross entered the 2020 season hoping to build off of his first two seasons. Instead, he was forced to miss the entire year due to a congenital fusion in his spine. This led to Ross having surgery, and many believed he may have to retire.

Justyn Ross was able to return from his injury and played in 10 games in 2021. He recorded 46 receptions, 514 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. Unfortunately for Ross, his final season ended early. He suffered a stress fracture in his foot.

The Chiefs elected to still give Justyn Ross an opportunity at the next level. After going undrafted, they brought Ross in on a three-year deal.

The team had high hopes surrounding him. Patrick Mahomes outwardly spoke about the potential that he saw in Justyn Ross. Unfortunately, the team will have to wait and see.