Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a bit of NFL history with the Chiefs' win over the Raiders on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs improved their record on the 2023-24 NFL season to an impressive mark of 8-3 with a road win over their AFC rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Although the Chiefs were a bit sluggish to start this one, falling behind 7-0 to the Raiders early on in the first quarter, Mahomes and the offense were eventually able to find their groove, cruising in the second half en route to a 31-17 road victory.

The game was a special one for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, as it made him the winningest coach in franchise history, per the Chiefs' official team account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. In fact, Reid also becomes the only head coach to hold the “winningest in franchise history” distinction for two separate franchises, with the other team being the Philadelphia Eagles, whom Reid coached earlier in his career.

The Chiefs now sit at 8-3 on the season and have yet to truly look like the vaunted offensive juggernaut that we have seen in years past. Mahomes has continued to play at a stellar pace, but there have been rampant concerns about the abilities, or inabilities, of the Chiefs' wide receiving core, as well as some perceived drop off from star tight end Travis Kelce.

However, the only thing that matters at this point in the season is racking up wins, and the Chiefs have been doing a stellar job of that as of late. Next up for the team is a road game against the Green Bay Packers.